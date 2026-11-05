Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal icon releases video statement confirming international retirement

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football.

Widely regarded as one of, if not the, greatest player of all time, the 41-year-old has decided to call time on his legendary 23-year career with Portugal.

Ronaldo holds the record for the most international caps (234), most international goals (146) and most international victories (141) in the men’s game, while he has also won Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles with Portugal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's decision to bring the curtain down on his glittering international career comes after a fall-out with head coach Jorge Jesus during the September/October international break.

Ronaldo was handed a 30-day suspension and €255 fine by the Portuguese FA after he walked out of the Portugal camp last month after being told he would not start a UEFA Nations League match against Denmark.

Jesus refused to close the door on bringing Ronaldo back into the first-team fold for November’s break, but the Al-Nassr star has taken to social media to end his Portugal career once and for all.

Ronaldo’s decision to retire from Portugal duty comes just a month after long-term rival Lionel Messi played his 208th and final game for Argentina.

“The day has come back for me to hand back the No.7 shirt"

In a video posted on Instagram, Ronaldo said: “The day has come back for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team.

“I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

“Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart.

“A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end. When I look back at everything with the national team, I don’t just see the matches, goals, records or trophies.

“I see people. I see the Portuguese people living abroad who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to home. I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met but who became part of my life.

“Because at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people.

"I spent my life working to be the best player in the world. Today I realise that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world."

Ronaldo thanked his teammates, coaches, family and supporters from around the world, adding: "Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for having believed in me. Portugal will always be in me. Forever."

Portuguese Football Federation to organise tribute to Ronaldo

Meanwhile, a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation expressed “deep gratitude and immense admiration” for Ronaldo’s service to the country.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has raised Portugal’s profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time!” the federation said.

They have also stated that they intends to organise a tribute to Ronaldo “in which the fans and the country can one more time applaud and celebrate a player who has given us so much”.

What next for Ronaldo as he chases 1,000 goals?

© Iconsport / GEPA pictures/ David Geieregger

Ronaldo’s decision to retire from Portugal duty means that he will miss November’s international fixtures against Denmark and Wales.

His 234th and final game for his country was a 1-0 victory against Wales in the Nations League in September, while his final goal was scored from the penalty spot against Croatia (2-1 win) in July during the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo will now focus on his club career with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr as he continues to chase down 1,000 career goals – he currently sits on 985 goals in all competitions.

CR7 has previously stated that “this is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy”, with retirement from all football a genuine possibility in 2027.