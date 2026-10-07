Cristiano Ronaldo statement: Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus responds to 41-year-old's claims

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has offered a blunt response to the explosive statement issued by Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday.

Ronaldo made the decision to leave Portugal's training camp last week after being an unused substitute in the team's UEFA Nations League contest with Norway.

There have since been suggestions that the 41-year-old will retire from international duty, but Ronaldo has insisted that he will continue to be available for the national team.

Ronaldo criticised Jesus in his lengthy statement, claiming that the Portugal head coach went back on his word on more than one occasion, which led to him making the decision to leave the camp.

The attacker also made it clear that he would accept any punishment which heads his way, and it will be up to the Federation to decide the best course of action.

© Iconsport / ZUMA/Alamy

Jesus issues response to explosive Ronaldo statement

Jesus was asked for a response on Wednesday and offered a short statement.

“I read the statement and now, like I do every day, I'm going to the Federation headquarters to work, to think about the Portuguese national team. I have nothing more to say," Jesus told reporters.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Ronaldo will return to the squad for Portugal's final two group fixtures in the 2026-27 Nations League in November.

The Iberian nation have already booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament ahead of their final two matches against Denmark and Wales.

© Imago / APL

Ronaldo continues to chase 1,000 goals before retirement

Ronaldo boasts a record of 146 goals in 243 appearances for Portugal during what has been an extraordinary international career.

The forward is chasing the 1,000-goal mark before the end of his career, currently sitting on 979 goals, and he has a contract with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr until the end of the season.

At club level, Ronaldo has three goals in seven appearances for Al-Nassr this term.