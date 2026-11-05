From Leao to Quenda: Five players who could inherit Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 shirt for Portugal

A few months ago, the thought seemed impossible but now, it is the reality.

For the first time in more than two decades, Portugal are preparing for an international future without the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The curtain has finally come down on one of football's greatest international careers, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner stepping away after 234 appearances, 146 goals, and a trophy haul that reshaped Selecao's place in the game.

From Euro 2016 glory to two Nations League triumphs, Ronaldo did more than lead a generation. He became the face of an entire footballing nation. And with his departure comes another symbolic passing of the torch.

The iconic number seven shirt, worn by Ronaldo for 23 years and recognised across every corner of the sport, is now vacant. The question facing Portugal is no longer how to replace an icon, but who is ready to inherit the most famous shirt in the country's football history.

Rafael Leao has already worn the number in Ronaldo's absence, but a new generation appears to be emerging for Portugal.

From established stars to wonderkids tipped for greatness, Sports Mole takes a look at the contenders waiting for their chance to carry one of the most prestigious international shirts into a new era.

The established names who could inherit Ronaldo's number seven

Rafael Leao (Galatasaray)

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Leao is perhaps the closest thing Portugal have produced to a superstar winger since Ronaldo.

When the 27-year-old is in full flight, his combination of physicality, explosive acceleration and close control makes him almost impossible to contain, giving the Selecao a frightening attacking outlet.

Now at Galatasaray after leaving AC Milan, Leao has already taken on the number seven shirt during Ronaldo's recent absence. He enjoyed three consecutive seasons of double-digit goal contributions in Milan, although his international return still has room for improvement, with six goals and eight assists in 51 caps for Portugal.

There is little doubt that Leao has the ability to become Portugal's leading attacking figure, but inheriting Ronaldo's shirt brings expectations that go beyond individual brilliance.

He must deliver more consistently on the international stage.

Joao Felix (Al Nassr)

© Iconsport / IconSport / Joao Gregorio / ZUMA Press Wire

Felix has endured an inconsistent club career since his record-breaking move to Atletico Madrid in 2019, but he remains one of Portugal's most technically gifted attacking players.

The Al Nassr forward, now only a club teammate of Ronaldo, offers something different to Leao. Rather than operating as a traditional centre-forward, he is at his best drifting between the lines as a creative shadow striker, using his movement and close control to unlock stubborn defences.

His international form has also been encouraging, with 21 goal contributions in 61 appearances for Portugal. And with Ronaldo no longer occupying the central attacking role, Felix could benefit from increased responsibility in a more fluid forward line.

Pedro Neto (Chelsea)

© Imago / Bildbyran

Neto wears number 18, which already contains a subtle nod to seven, if you're willing to do the maths. His explosive pace and direct style make him a compelling contender for the role.

Injuries have regularly interrupted his progress, yet the Chelsea attacker remains a dangerous option when fully fit. Blues boss Xabi Alonso has also used him in a wing-back role this season, although his influence in the final third has not disappeared, with four goal contributions in nine Premier League appearances.

Neto may not possess the same natural goalscoring instincts as Ronaldo, but his directness, crossing and ability to carry the ball at speed would give Portugal a different type of attacking threat.

If he can maintain his fitness and improve his finishing, he could force his way into the conversation.

Could Geovany Quenda or Rodrigo Mora become Portugal's next superstar?

Geovany Quenda (Chelsea)

© Imago

Much like Ronaldo, Quenda began his senior career at Sporting CP before earning a £40m move to Chelsea, with the teenager now hoping to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious predecessor.

The winger has been described by former youth coach Fabio Roque as a player with explosive qualities, unpredictability and creativity, even drawing comparisons with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Quenda's performances for Portugal's youth sides have also attracted attention, with his pace and fearless approach marking him out as one of the country's most exciting prospects.

He is still waiting for his senior international debut and has had limited opportunities since joining Chelsea. However, his pace, bravery in possession and ability to operate on either flank make him an exciting long-term candidate to inherit the famous shirt.

Rodrigo Mora (Roma)

© Imago

Mora is another teenager who could eventually become the creative heartbeat of Portugal, having already demonstrated remarkable technical maturity for someone so young.

The attacking midfielder progressed through Porto's academy and became the club's youngest professional player at 15, before making his senior debut in 2024. After helping Porto win the Portuguese league in 2026, he joined AS Roma in August in a deal worth an initial £20m, alongside a reported £100m release clause.

Mora is particularly impressive in tight spaces, using his vision and quick decision-making to find passes before defensive lines have time to react. He has already begun gaining experience at senior level but is yet to make his debut for Portugal, despite previously receiving a call-up and being part of the 2025 Nations League-winning squad.

At 19, there is no need to rush him into the senior side, but his ceiling is enormous. If he fulfils his potential, Mora could become one of the defining players of Portuguese football over the next decade.

Ronaldo's number seven will never be an easy shirt to inherit, and Portugal may not immediately settle on one permanent successor.

Leao is the most obvious present-day candidate, with Felix and Neto offering established alternatives, but Quenda and Mora could ultimately represent the country's most exciting long-term possibilities.