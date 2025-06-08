Portugal prevail in a penalty shootout against Spain to win their second UEFA Nations League title after playing out a 2-2 draw in Munich.

Portugal clinched their second UEFA Nations League trophy after they held their nerve to beat Spain 5-3 on penalties in Munich.

After they netted five goals in Thursday's semi-final against France, Spain required just over 20 minutes to find the net in their final clash against Iberian rivals Portugal, courtesy of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Nuno Mendes produced a quick response for Portugal, firing a low shot past Unai Simon to register his second international goal.

Mikel Oyarzabal subsequently restored Spain's advantage just before the half-time interval, only to see his effort cancelled out after the hour mark by Cristiano Ronaldo's 138th goal on the international stage, with his effort proving enough to send a gripping final to extra time.

Unsurprisingly, the final dropped off in intensity in extra time as a long night and season started to catch up to the players, ensuring both teams had to be content with a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Portugal kept their composure to net all five of their spot-kicks, while Alvaro Morata ultimately was the unfortunate party for Spain, as his saved penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

As a result, Luis de la Fuente's side were forced to relinquish their Nations League crown to Portugal, who celebrated their third trophy in nine years.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Portugal and Spain both enjoyed periods of dominance and control in a captivating final, with the 2-2 scoreline offering a fair reflection of a tight contest.

However, Roberto Martinez's side ultimately edged their opponents thanks to five well-taken penalties, as they proved they could handle the pressure without their talisman, Ronaldo, who was forced off in the closing stages of regulation time.

While he did not take a penalty, the 40-year-old was clearly emotional at the end of the shootout as he celebrated the latest trophy in his glittering career, perhaps realising that it is unclear how many more he will win in the latter stages of his playing days.

With that said, Ronaldo will now surely have his eye on next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, having won two Nations League titles and a European Championship.

PORTUGAL VS. SPAIN HIGHLIGHTS

Zubimendi gives Spain the lead in Munich! The midfielder plays the ball to Lamine Yamal, whose cross wreaks havoc in the Portugal box. The ball eventually falls kindly for Zubimendi to tap home his second international goal.

Portugal produce a swift response. Ronaldo holds the ball before laying it off to Pedro Neto on the left flank. The Chelsea winger retains possession of the ball before waiting for the opportune moment to release it to Mendes, who drives into the area and drills it into the bottom corner.

Oyarzabal restores Spain's advantage on the stroke of half time. The Real Sociedad forward makes an intelligent run to meet Pedri's neat through ball, providing the finishing touch to slide it past Diogo Costa in the Portugal goal.

Portugal are level for the second time in the contest. Ronaldo manoeuvres Marc Cucurella out of the way to tuck the ball home from close range from Mendes's deflected cross.

The two sides hold their nerve to score three penalties apiece until the pressure falls to Spain substitute Morata. Unfortunately for La Roja, the striker fails to convert as Costa dives the right way to put his country on the brink of Nations League glory.

With the trophy on the line, Ruben Neves steps up to send Simon the wrong way and spark scenes of jubilation among the Portugal supporters.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NUNO MENDES

Mendes produced one of the best displays you will ever likely see from a left-back, playing a key role in Portugal's Nations League triumph.

Buoyed by winning the Champions League with PSG, Mendes impressed with his defensive efforts to negate the attacking threat of Spain star Yamal.

Not only did he keep Yamal quiet, but the 22-year-old also showcased his attacking talent with a clinical finish for Portugal's first equaliser and an emphatic strike to score one of Portugal's five penalties.

PORTUGAL VS. SPAIN MATCH STATS

Possession: Portugal 39%-61% Spain

Shots: Portugal 7-16 Spain

Shots on target: Portugal 2-6 Spain

Corners: Portugal 3-4 Spain

Fouls: Portugal 4-3 Spain

WHAT NEXT?

After losing their Nations League crown, Spain will turn their focus to their 2026 World Cup qualifying bid, which gets underway with an away game against Bulgaria in September.

Like Spain, Portugal will kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign in September when they head on their travels for a game against Armenia.



