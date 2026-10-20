Cristiano Ronaldo: Details of Portugal punishment after explosive Jorge Jesus fallout

Cristiano Ronaldo has been punished by the Portuguese Football Association (FPF) following an explosive fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus that led to him leaving the national team’s camp last month.

Ronaldo made the decision to leave Portugal's squad after he was an unused substitute for his country’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League win over Norway on September 27, before being told that he would not start the next match against Denmark.

The 41-year-old then posted a lengthy statement on social media in which he criticised Jesus, claiming that the new Portugal boss – appointed in July – went back on his word on multiple occasions which ultimately led to him leaving the first-team camp.

Ronaldo also acknowledged that he would accept any punishment that comes his way, while Jesus delivered a blunt response to the ordeal.

It has now been confirmed that Ronaldo has been given a 30-day suspension and has been fined €255 (£215) by the FPF, who have released a statement explaining the decision.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal punishment explained by FPF

The statement, as quoted by Marca, read: "Based on the foregoing and the grounds set out, the Disciplinary Council, Amateur Section, of the Portuguese Football Federation has decided, in this case, to consider the charge fully justified, and accordingly, to convict the accused Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro of committing the disciplinary offence provided for and punishable under the first paragraph of Article 160 of the Portuguese Football Federation's disciplinary code, in a single incident and deliberately.

"Based on this, it is decided to impose a 30-day suspension, in addition to a financial fine of 2.5 accounting units, equivalent to 255 euros.”

The FPF disciplinary committee have said that it took into account "the remorse shown" by Ronaldo in his lengthy statement, as well as his "contributions to soccer and recognition for athletic merit".

Portugal’s all-time record goalscorer and appearance-maker, who also won Euro 2016, is said to have also submitted his CV, including his awards and achievements, as part of his defence.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s suspension came into effect from the day of Portugal’s win over Denmark on October 1, meaning he has already served 20 days of his ban - at the time of writing - and will not miss any Portugal games during November’s international break.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s measly fine is the minimum/maximum allowable regulatory fine after accounting for his confession and clean disciplinary record.

The Al-Nassr forward is believed to be pocketing a whopping £488,000 per day from his club salary, meaning he would need just 39 seconds of his wage to cover the entire €255 fine.

What next for Ronaldo and Portugal?

Ronaldo is currently focused on club duties with Al-Nassr, who sit third in the Saudi Pro League table and will play at home to Neom in their next match on Tuesday.

The iconic No.7 is chasing the 1,000-goal mark before the end of his career, currently sitting on 981 goals, and he has a contract with Al-Nassr until the end of the season.

While Ronaldo has admitted that his club and international career is coming to an end, he continues to make himself available for Portugal and is likely to be called up by Jesus ahead of Nations League games against Denmark and Wales next month.