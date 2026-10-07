Argentina 3-0 Benin: What is Lionel Messi's final international goals and assists tally after farewell appearance?

Argentina legend Lionel Messi scored a goal and provided two assists in his final international appearance in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Benin at the Estadio Monumental.

After announcing his international retirement in August, Messi donned the national team shirt one final time in an emotional evening in Buenos Aires.

Messi attempted four shots in the first period, but he was ultimately made to wait for his farewell goal.

The final goal of his international career eventually arrived in the 70th minute, but not before he provided assists for each of Argentina's first two goals.

Messi whipped in an outswinging corner for Nicolas Otamendi to volley home, in what proved to be the defender's last meaningful contribution before being withdrawn in his final international appearance.

Forever grateful ??? https://t.co/BG2lgOBIkH — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) October 7, 2026

Messi scores in final international appearance

As the contest moved past the hour mark, Messi provided his second assist to Nico Paz, someone who is deemed a contender to take over the number 10 shirt from the Inter Miami star.

Paz produced a Messi-esque finish from the edge of the box, curling an unstoppable strike past the outstretched goalkeeper.

Messi was soon presented with a golden chance to put his name on the scoresheet after Agustin Giay was brought down in the box.

The 39-year-old delivered the expectant crowd, blasting his penalty into the top corner to make it 13 goals in 13 matches against African nations.

Messi threatened to add to his tally, forcing the goalkeeper to tip it onto the post before he fired over a free-kick with his last touch in international football.

#AD10S ? ⚽️ #Argentina ?? 3 ? Benín ?? 0 ?️ Otro más. En su noche. Quisiera que esto dure para siempre ? https://t.co/gN10KPICGY — ?? Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 7, 2026

Messi's goals and assists tally for Argentina

As a result of his penalty conversion, Argentina's record goalscorer walks away from international football with 126 goals in 208 appearances.

Messi also wrapped up his Argentina career with 20 goals in 29 matches at the iconic Estadio Monumental (W23, D6).

Meanwhile, his contributions to Argentina's first two goals brought his tally to 67 assists in a 21-year international career.

The country's all-time record appearance holder also signs off with six assists in his final five Argentina appearances, including two in the semi-final win over England at the 2026 World Cup.