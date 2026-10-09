Lionel Messi's perfect goodbye came with an awkward footnote for Argentina

Lionel Messi's final Argentina appearance had almost everything a fairytale farewell required: a packed Monumental, a goal, two assists and a 3-0 victory. The experience of opponents Benin, however, was considerably less glamorous behind the scenes.

More than 85,000 supporters gathered in Buenos Aires on October 6 as Messi brought his 21-year international career to an emotional conclusion.

The 39-year-old set up Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz before converting a penalty for his 126th Argentina goal in his record 208th appearance.

Fireworks, tributes and a drone show accompanied the occasion, while the Benin players themselves presented Messi with a farewell letter before kick-off.

Yet an investigation by Afrik-Foot has detailed a very different experience for the West African visitors in the days leading up to one of the most carefully celebrated nights in Argentina's football history.

Benin reportedly travelled across the Atlantic in separate groups, encountered below-standard hotel facilities and ultimately had to contribute towards costs which they had understood would be covered.

Benin's route to Messi's farewell was far from glamorous

Benin had played Mauritania in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Abidjan on September 29 before turning their attention to Argentina.

Head coach Gernot Rohr told Afrik-Foot that members of his squad and staff travelled separately on commercial flights via Paris between October 1 and October 5, with the final three players arriving only one day before the match.

"It wasn't ideal to prepare for a match against a team of Argentina's level," Rohr admitted, although the former Nigeria manager stressed that his delegation had been well received by their hosts.

The accommodation nevertheless reportedly presented further problems.

According to Afrik-Foot, some rooms did not have hot water, while the hotel's fitness facilities fell well short of what would normally be expected for an international team. There was also a financial issue.

© Iconsport / Alamy

The report claims that the Argentine Football Association and event organisers had agreed to cover Benin's travel and accommodation, and that the AFA provided €180,000 - around £156,000 - towards those expenses.

However, citing a source close to new Benin Football Federation president Marcellin Bocove, Afrik-Foot reports that the amount proved insufficient and the federation was forced to contribute another €60,000 - approximately £52,000 - from its own funds.

The outlet was unable to obtain confirmation of those figures directly from Bocove.

It also reports that Benin received no separate appearance fee for facing the world champions.

The frustrations apparently continued even after the final whistle.

Rohr subsequently revealed that his players had hoped to exchange shirts and take photographs with Messi and Argentina's stars but were unable to do so, with security restricting access towards the home dressing-room area.

For Messi, the evening had been designed as an unforgettable goodbye. Sports Mole had already looked back at the defining matches of his 21-year international career ahead of the farewell fixture. Many of the players standing on the opposite side of the pitch were therefore left without even the souvenir they had hoped to take home.

Burkina Faso trip adds another awkward footnote

Benin were not the only African visitors to encounter difficulties during Argentina's October friendlies.

Three days earlier, Burkina Faso had lost 7-0 at the Monumental after arriving with an Under-23 side rather than their regular senior squad.

Former Burkina Faso international Alain Traore told Afrik-Foot that two cancellations affected the commercial travel arrangements initially prepared for the senior team, whose players ultimately refused to make the journey under those conditions.

With the fixture in danger, Burkina Faso called up an Under-23 group that had been preparing for a friendly against Mali.

The Burkinabe government then chartered a private aircraft from Ouagadougou, with the team reportedly landing in Buenos Aires only around five hours before kick-off.

According to Afrik-Foot, the unexpected flight cost the state approximately €400,000 - around £347,000 - and the Burkina Faso federation could seek reimbursement from event organiser EuroData Sport because the original agreement was understood to include travel costs.

Federation president Oumarou Sawadogo declined to comment to the outlet.

The report also claims that neither Burkina Faso nor Benin received a participation fee, despite the commercial attraction generated by Argentina and, in particular, Messi's final international appearances.

That does not diminish the significance of the night itself.

Messi still produced the sporting ending Argentina had dreamed about: one final goal, two final assists and an emotional goodbye to a national team with which he won the World Cup and two Copa America titles.

But the accounts emerging from the two teams invited to Buenos Aires provide a less polished backdrop to the celebrations.

Argentina got its fairytale farewell.

For Benin, simply getting there appears to have been a considerably more complicated story.