Lionel Messi’s greatest Argentina games ranked ahead of farewell fixture vs. Benin

Following his decision to step away from international duty, Argentina icon Lionel Messi will pull on the famous blue and white shirt one last time in a highly-anticipated farewell friendly match against Benin on Wednesday.

The historic send-off at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires brings the curtain down on a monumental 21-year international journey defined by absolute transcendence, during which he inspired La Albiceleste to two Copa America titles (2021, 2024), the 2022 Finalissima, and the ultimate crown at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The talismanic eight-time Ballon d’Or-winning captain steps away as an undisputed Argentina legend alongside Diego Maradona, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy that includes a staggering 125 goals and 68 assists across a record-breaking 207 appearances.

Reflecting on an unmatched era of footballing magic and psychological resilience, the time has come to look back at the matches that shaped the 39-year-old’s legendary tenure.

Here, Sports Mole picks out Lionel Messi’s greatest games for Argentina.

10. Argentina 6-0 Serbia & Montenegro | 2006 World Cup group stage

© Imago / Newscom World

This group-stage match marked the precise birth of a legendary international career, as an 18-year-old Messi made his highly-anticipated World Cup debut off the bench.

Despite playing only the final 15 minutes, not only was his generational potential on display, but his influence on the big stage was instantaneous and devastating as he rolled a perfect assist across the box for Hernan Crespo.

The Barcelona sensation capped off the dominant victory by calmly slotting home his first-ever World Cup goal at the near post, anchoring this match as the historic introduction of his greatness.

9. Argentina 4-3 Brazil | 2012 friendly

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Although this was merely an international exhibition, this high-stakes Clasico Sudamericano in New Jersey served as one of the most electrifying individual displays of Messi’s career.

He completely took over the game against Argentina’s fiercest rivals, carving through Brazil’s backline to single-handedly score a breathtaking hat-trick.

After his first two goals turned an early deficit into a lead for La Albiceleste, Messi’s final goal – an unforgettable 84th-minute solo run from the halfway line that ended in a stunning long-range curler into the top corner – proved his unmatched ability to win any game on pure individual genius.

8. Argentina 2-1 Australia | 2022 World Cup last 16

© Imago / Russian Look

This tense World Cup knockout clash carried enormous historical weight as it marked Messi’s 1,000th senior career appearance.

Facing a stubborn Australian low-block, Messi broke his career-long drought of never having scored in a World Cup knockout game by brilliantly stroking a low, trademark left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

He spent the entire second half putting on an superb playmaking clinic, utilising slaloming dribbles to single-handedly carry Argentina through to the next round.

7. England 1-2 Argentina | 2026 World Cup semi-final

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Staring down elimination in his final tournament, the talismanic 39-year-old staged a masterful late-career comeback against the Three Lions to guide Argentina to consecutive World Cup finals.

Capitalising on England’s deeply conservative tactics, Messi completely dictated the dying embers of the contest, rolling back the years to record nine successful dribbles – the highest single-match tally of the entire tournament.

When everything was on the line, Argentina’s No.10 provided two important late assists, delivering a precise pass for Enzo Fernandez’s long-range equaliser before producing a pin-point cross for Lautaro Martinez's dramatic stoppage-time header.

6. Argentina 3-0 Mexico | 2007 Copa America semi-final

© Imago / BSR Agency

This Copa America semi-final was the night that a 20-year-old Messi officially proved he could run a major continental tournament on the senior stage.

A long-haired ‘Atomic Flea’ orchestrated a mesmerising attacking partnership with Juan Roman Riquelme, unlocking a disciplined Mexican outfit with his rapid dribbling and vision.

Messi’s performance was immortalised by an audacious, first-time chip from a tight angle over Oswaldo Sanchez, a goal that remains one of the most aesthetically beautiful highlights in international football history.

5. Argentina 3-0 Ecuador | 2021 Copa America quarter-final

© Iconsport / Abaca

This high-pressure knockout fixture was the absolute peak performance of Messi’s legendary, tournament-winning 2021 Copa America campaign.

He was entirely flawless as an attacking hub, slicing Ecuador apart with two perfectly-weighted assists for Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez either side of half time.

Messi then capped off his masterclass display by smashing a spectacular, bending free-kick into the top corner during stoppage time; it was an individual performance and a statement result that went a long way in ultimately propelling him to his first senior trophy with Argentina.

4. Argentina 2-2 Netherlands (ARG win on pens) | 2022 World Cup quarter-final

© Iconsport / Imago / Moritz Muller / PA Images / Azzuu

This explosive and emotionally charged ‘Battle of Lusail’ provoked an aggressive edge in Messi, as he went toe-to-toe with the Dutch team and their head coach Louis van Gaal, who was critical of Messi’s contributions to Argentina pre-match.

Messi first produced a moment of pure geometry, threading a seemingly impossible, no-look reverse pass through a microscopic gap to assist Nahuel Molina before coolly slotting home a penalty in regular time.

After a late Dutch fightback forced a penalty shootout, Messi displayed immense leader-led composure by stepping up first to score again, capping off a legendary night of high drama that was epitomised by his on-field excellence, his defiant "Topo Gigio" celebration and fiery post-match confrontations.

3. Ecuador 1-3 Argentina | 2017 World Cup qualifier

© Iconsport / Avalon

With an entire nation facing the catastrophic humiliation of missing out on the 2018 World Cup, Argentina went a goal down within the first 38 seconds at the extreme altitude of Quito.

Facing near-impossible atmospheric conditions and immense psychological pressure, up stepped captain Messi to single-handedly drag his country to Russia by scoring a memorable hat-trick.

Every goal was a display of sheer willpower and world-class execution, including his third curled over the goalkeeper to release months of national tension and crown Messi as Argentina’s ultimate saviour.

In the words of Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli: “Messi did not owe the World Cup to Argentina, but football owed the World Cup to Messi.”

2. Argentina 3-0 Croatia | 2022 World Cup semi-final

© Imago / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Argentina’s World Cup semi-final demanded elite execution to break down a resilient Croatian midfield and defence, and Messi truly turned up to deliver one of his most complete modern masterpieces.

He opened the scoring with an ice-cold, emphatic penalty into the roof of the net before spending the rest of the night utterly terrorising an opponent ranked seventh in the world by FIFA.

Messi’s performance was defined by his iconic assist for fellow forward Julian Alvarez, where he dynamically turned tournament-best defender Josko Gvardiol inside out along the touchline, showcasing that his peak powers were fully intact ahead of his second crack at World Cup glory.

1. Argentina 3-3 France (ARG win on pens) | 2022 World Cup final

© Imago / APL

The undisputed crown jewel of Messi’s iconic international career, this historic World Cup final saw him complete his life's defining footballing mission in arguably the most dramatic match ever played.

On the biggest stage of all, Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot, masterminded Argentina’s second goal with a brilliant flick, and fought through exhausting fatigue to bundle home a crucial rebound in extra time, after Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe had netted a hat-trick for France.

By converting his penalty first in the shootout, Messi maintained total composure through severe emotional swings, solidifying this enthralling showpiece at number one as the ultimate, definitive realisation of his footballing legacy.