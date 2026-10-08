Lionel Messi vs. Diego Maradona: Who had the best Argentina career?

Lionel Messi finally brought the curtains down on his glittering Argentina career on Tuesday, bidding an emotional farewell to the supporters in Buenos Aires as the 39-year-old icon took his final bow in the colours of his beloved nation.

Playing in front of 85,000 adoring fans, Messi signed off with his 126th international goal as Argentina swept aside Benin 3-0, adding one final flourish to an international career that has stretched across 21 years and produced moments that will live forever in the country's footballing folklore.

The diminutive Argentine, making a record-extending 208th appearance for his country, also supplied the assist for veteran Nicolas Otamendi to open the scoring, but by then the statistics, the result and even the football itself had become secondary; this was an occasion that belonged entirely to Messi and the millions who had watched his extraordinary journey unfold.

Earlier, as the bus carrying Messi and his Argentina teammates threaded its way towards the stadium through a sea of well-wishers, the captain could not hold back his tears, wiping his eyes as an overwhelming outpouring of affection accompanied him towards his final international appearance on home soil. The script, quite simply, could hardly have been written any better.

And with the final chapter now written, one question inevitably rises above the rest: how does Messi's Argentina legacy compare with that of Diego Maradona, the man who transcended sporting greatness to become something altogether more profound in the hearts of his people?

Argentina and Maradona have long been intertwined like body and soul, with his name carrying an almost sacred resonance in a football-mad nation that saw him not merely as a player, but as a symbol of its identity, its struggles, its pride and its capacity to dream.

Messi, meanwhile, has spent more than a decade carrying the weight of those comparisons, enduring the impossible expectation of following the man whose legend seemed to grow with every retelling, before ultimately carving out an extraordinary legacy of his own.

So, has Messi done enough to surpass Maradona, or does the enduring mythology of El Diego remain untouched? Sports Mole takes a closer look at the Messi vs Maradona debate, weighing their Argentina careers from several different perspectives and attempting to separate the numbers from the mythology.

Messi vs. Maradona Argentina stats

Messi played more than twice as many matches as Maradona and scored almost four times as many goals, while his 66 assists underline the extraordinary breadth of his influence within the team, offering a glimpse of a player whose contribution to Argentina stretched far beyond simply putting the ball in the net.

The former Barcelona magician represented Argentina across six World Cups and seven Copa America tournaments, won four senior international trophies and reached three World Cup finals, building a body of work that grew richer with every passing chapter of his remarkable international story.

In terms of individual brilliance that translated into tangible glory for his country, Messi became Argentina's record appearance-maker and record goalscorer by a considerable distance, establishing a level of sustained excellence that Maradona, through no fault of his own, simply never had the opportunity to match.

Lionel Messi 2005–present VS Diego Maradona 1977–1994 Argentina senior international career Overall record 207 Senior appearances 91 125 Goals 34 0.60 Goals per game 0.37 66 * Assists 8 † World Cup record 6 World Cups played 4 34 WC appearances 21 21 WC goals 8 8 ** WC assists 8 International honours 1 World Cup titles 1 3 World Cup finals 2 2 Copa América titles 0 1 Finalissima — 4 Major senior titles *** 2 Individual awards 2 WC Golden Ball 1

Yet numbers can only take us so far, and it would be unfair to place two icons from radically different eras on the same statistical scales, particularly when considering the punishing lifestyle and almost chaotic aura that surrounded Maradona compared to Messi's more disciplined and meticulously maintained career.

Maradona's 91 appearances and 34 goals remain outstanding numbers for his era, especially at a time when international football offered considerably fewer fixtures, while his influence was often measured not in accumulation but in moments of breathtaking significance when Argentina needed their greatest player to seize control.

One could therefore counter that Messi's longevity is not merely a product of having more opportunities, but another extraordinary achievement in itself, with the left-footed genius remaining Argentina's central figure for nearly two decades while carrying the weight of expectation that had once belonged to the original master.

Perhaps that is the simplest way to frame the first chapter of this debate: Maradona produced a peak that bordered on the mythical, but Messi combined a similarly extraordinary summit with an astonishingly high floor, sustaining greatness for long enough to turn an exceptional career into an almost unparalleled body of work.

Messi's 2022 World Cup vs Maradona's 1986 World Cup

© Imago

If Maradona's 1986 masterpiece represents the summit of individual brilliance at a World Cup, then Messi's 2022 campaign stands as perhaps its closest Argentine heir - different in complexion, but no less intoxicating in its own way.

Maradona was a force of nature in Mexico, scoring five goals and providing five assists as Argentina conquered the world, but the raw numbers only scratch the surface of a tournament in which virtually everything seemed to flow through the diminutive number 10.

When the World Cup entered its unforgiving knockout phase, Maradona somehow found another gear: two goals against England in the quarter-final, the first an infamous Hand of God that only added to the almost supernatural aura surrounding him, and the second a breathtaking solo effort that became known as the Goal of the Century.

That first goal, controversial yet immortalised, almost seemed to elevate Maradona beyond the realm of the ordinary footballer, while the second provided the artistry to complement the audacity - two moments in the space of minutes that encapsulated why El Diego was beginning to transcend football and assume an almost almighty status in the eyes of Argentina.

Messi's road to immortality in Qatar was slightly different, but equally relentless, with the Argentine captain scoring seven goals and providing three assists while becoming the first player in World Cup history to find the net in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of the same tournament.

And when Argentina's dream threatened to unravel, Messi was invariably there - scoring against Australia, unlocking the Netherlands with a sublime assist before converting from the spot, tormenting Croatia in the semi-final and then striking twice in that unforgettable final against France.

There is also something wonderfully symmetrical about the two triumphs: Maradona was 25 and operating at the absolute zenith of his physical and creative powers, whereas Messi was 35, his explosive acceleration no longer quite what it had been, but compensated by a footballing intelligence so refined that he appeared to see passages of play before everybody else.

Maradona's 1986 remains the more explosive individual tour de force, a tournament in which one footballer seemed capable of bending the entire competition to his will, while Messi's 2022 triumph was the culmination of evolution - less hurricane, more grandmaster, choosing precisely when and where to deliver the decisive blow.

Messi vs Maradona stats: Copa America journey

© Imago / Russian Look

If the World Cup provides the grandest stage for their rivalry, the Copa America tells a rather different story, one in which Messi endured years of heartbreak before finally turning the page and building a legacy that Maradona never quite managed to replicate.

Messi reached five Copa America finals, enduring defeats in 2007, 2015 and 2016 before finally ending his long wait for silverware by leading Argentina to victory over Brazil at the Maracana in 2021, bringing a 28-year drought without a senior men's international trophy to an end before lifting the continental crown again in 2024.

Maradona, meanwhile, never tasted Copa America success as a member of Argentina's senior side, despite being part of the wider story surrounding the 1993 triumph while absent from the tournament-winning squad, meaning Messi ultimately has two Copa America titles to his name and another significant advantage in the international honours debate.

For years, however, Messi's critics had ammunition in the biggest matches, with the 2014 World Cup final followed by defeats in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals creating the perception that the Barcelona magician could not quite produce his finest touch when Argentina needed it most.

That narrative has since been turned on its head, with Messi captaining Argentina to victory over Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final, starring in the 2022 Finalissima triumph over Italy and then scoring in every knockout round of the 2022 World Cup, before Argentina went on to lift the 2024 Copa America, although his injury-enforced early departure in the final means that triumph should not be dressed up as another individual Messi masterclass.

Messi vs Maradona: The final verdict

© Iconsport / SUSA

Perhaps the hardest part of this debate is that neither man's legacy can be reduced to a spreadsheet, because Maradona became a national myth through moments of almost impossible drama, while Messi built his case through an extraordinary accumulation of excellence that eventually stretched across generations.

Maradona's greatest argument will always be the sheer force of his peak, particularly that unforgettable 1986 campaign when he seemed to drag Argentina towards the World Cup almost single-handedly, producing moments of audacity, genius and theatre that helped transform a footballer into something approaching a mythical figure.

Messi, however, has the stronger argument when the entire Argentina journey is placed on the table, having endured the anguish of multiple lost finals, carried the burden of comparison with Maradona for years and then returned to conquer the Copa America, the Finalissima and the World Cup, all while becoming his country's most prolific scorer and most-capped player.

And perhaps that is what makes Messi's story so compelling: he did not simply inherit Maradona's enormous shadow and survive beneath it; he spent 21 years walking through it, absorbing the expectation of an entire nation before eventually creating a legacy that could stand on its own, complete with triumphs, heartbreak, redemption and an extraordinary level of longevity.

In the end, perhaps Argentina did not have to choose between two versions of greatness: Maradona gave the country its most intoxicating footballing myth, while Messi gave it a legacy built over two decades of brilliance, and together they form the two towering pillars of Argentina's football history.

For the purposes of this debate, however, the numbers, the longevity and the silverware ultimately tilt the balance towards Messi - not because Maradona's legend has diminished, but because Messi managed something almost as extraordinary as matching that legend: he built one of his own.