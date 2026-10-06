Why is Argentina legend Lionel Messi retiring from international duty?

Argentina icon Lionel Messi will play his final international game in Tuesday's friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The Inter Miami star announced in August that he had decided to call time on his glittering international career that has seen him win one World Cup and two Copa America trophies.

Messi will retire as Argentina's all-time record appearance holder and greatest-ever goalscorer with 125 goals in 207 matches.

Ahead of his final international game, Sport Mole looks at the reasons behind Messi's decision to walk away from international football.

Why is Messi retiring from international football?

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Messi first retired from international football following Argentina's penalty shootout defeat to Chile in the 2016 Copa America finals.

The loss represented the third consecutive year that Argentina had lost in a major tournament final, with the series of defeats playing a role in his initial decision.

Fortunately for Argentina, he quickly reversed his initial decision and went on to win three major tournaments with his country, including the 2022 World Cup.

The Inter Miami star opted to remain on board for another World Cup campaign, which ultimately ended in a 1-0 defeat to Spain in July's one-sided final.

Over a month later, Messi announced his retirement via a post on Instagram, admitting it was a decision that "hurts deep down".

The 39-year-old conceded that "time is running short" in his career as a professional footballer and explained that he had "nothing left to give" for his country.

Messi also mentioned the younger generation coming through, suggesting that it is time for Argentina to look to the future following an incredibly successful era.

The former Barcelona star wrote the message two days after the World Cup final, although he added that the death of his father Jorge Messi in August only made him "more convinced" that it was the right time to call time on his international career.

Ultimately, his decision came from a mix of age, personal reasons and the sense that he had done all he could for his country.

Having made the decision, Messi will now get the chance to bask in an emotional evening of appreciation when Lionel Scaloni's side take on Benin on Tuesday.