Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'alerted' to potential summer availability of Bayern Munich attacker who could replace Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have reportedly been 'alerted' to the possibility that Lennart Karl could leave Bayern Munich during next summer's transfer window.

The 18-year-old has represented Bayern's first team on 52 occasions, scoring 10 goals and registering 10 assists in the process.

The four-time Germany international has a contract at Allianz Arena until the summer of 2029, but there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Recent comments from Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness on Karl are not believed to have been well-received by the youngster's reprensentatives.

"He is far from being a superstar," Hoeness told Welt am Sonntag. "Young players need humility. I don’t know whether it is good for Lennart Karl to always be over-protected. The comparisons with [Michael] Olise do not help him at all. There is still a massive difference between them."

© Iconsport / Mis

Man United 'alerted' to summer swoop for Karl

According to Bild, the comments have caused 'unrest' in the Karl camp, which has alerted Man United to a possible transfer next summer.

The report claims that Liverpool and Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on the situation, with the teenager potentially available for £50m next summer.

Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Karl in recent weeks.

Earlier this year, Karl called Real Madrid his "dream club".

“Bayern is a very very big club. It's a dream to play there. But at some point I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club. Of course, Bayern is something very special and it's a lot of fun at the club," Karl told Sky Deutschland.

© Imago / Brauer-Fotoagentur

Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool have also been linked with Karl

Karl's comments did not go down well with Bayern, and it is believed that there is friction behind the scenes, which could ultimately lead to a departure.

The teenager has scored once and registered two assists in 12 appearances for Bayern at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Karl largely operates as a number 10, but he can also feature off the right, and the German could potentially be a long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has struggled this season, and the 32-year-old's contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign, albeit with the option to extend for a further year.