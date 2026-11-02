Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick discusses Alejandro Balde future amid exit reports

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has suggested that Alejandro Balde still has a future at Camp Nou despite his struggles during the 2026-27 campaign.

Flick said ahead of Barcelona's clash with Alaves on Saturday that Balde currently does not have "the confidence he needs to play".

“Balde doesn’t have the confidence he needs to play, the conviction to attack and press high. The full-backs are very important for us, in our style of play. He needs confidence to reach his best level," Flick told reporters.

Injuries for Xavi Espart, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia had seemingly opened the door for Balde to start against Alaves.

However, Joao Cancelo started at left-back, with Brian Farinas at right-back, while Frenkie de Jong featured in the middle of the defence.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Balde has struggled at Barcelona this season

Balde was instead used off the bench, playing the final 28 minutes of the league fixture.

The Spain international has only played 116 minutes of action for Barcelona this season, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United are in the market for a left-back and could reignite their interest in the 23-year-old when the winter window opens for business.

Balde could potentially start Barcelona's Champions League fixture against Aston Villa on Tuesday, but it is more likely that he will again feature on the bench.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Man United continue to be linked with January move for Balde

Flick has suggested that Balde is still in his plans moving forward, with the German determined to "help" the defender "regain his confidence".

“What’s happening to him is normal; when you don’t play often, you lack confidence. I see him training well, but we have to decide what’s best for the team, and Joao Cancelo is in great form,” Flick told reporters during his press conference.

“When I say he lacks confidence, I know it can affect him, and I spoke to him after the last press conference. I respect him a lot; he’s young, but he’s a great person and a very hard worker. I’ll help him regain his confidence.”

Balde has made 172 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions since breaking into their first team, scoring three goals and registering 21 assists.