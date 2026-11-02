Newcastle vs. Everton lineups confirmed: Grealish, Branthwaite, Elanga decisions made for Premier League clash

Jack Grealish has officially been left out of Everton’s squad for tonight’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

It was reported hours before kickoff that the 31-year-old winger would not travel with David Moyes's squad as he is 'not fit' to feature for the Toffees.

Grealish is absent for the second successive game having previously missed Everton's EFL Cup fourth-round home win over the Magpies on Thursday due to a 'breach of club discipline'.

On a positive note, Jarrad Branthwaite is fit to start in central defence after missing the last two matches due to serving his concussion protocol.

Branthwaite is one of two changes made to Moyes's first XI from last week, with midfielder Harrison Armstrong also returning as Tyler Dibling and Hayden Hackney both drop down to the substitutes' bench.

The return of Branthwaite will see him start alongside James Tarkowski at centre-back, with Jake O'Brien expected to move over to right-back.

Left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko completes the back four, while Armstrong, James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will all line up in midfield.

Tyrique George will continue on the left flank in the absence of Grealish, while Merlin Rohl is set to move further forward and operate on the right side of midfield, with Thierno Barry leading the line once again.

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Elanga, Joelinton return to Newcastle XI

As for Newcastle, head coach Matthias Jaissle has also made just two changes to his Magpies side following the 3-1 EFL Cup defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium five days ago.

Anthony Elanga will start his first match for Newcastle in almost two months since recovering from injury, with the winger taking the place of Jacob Murphy on the right side of attack.

Joelinton, who was involved in a heated altercation with Tarkowski towards the end of Thursday's contest, is also recalled at the expense of Jacob Ramsey and will link up with Nico Gonzalez and Joe Willock in midfield.

William Osula is fit to continue up front, while Harvey Barnes will make his 100th Premier League appearance for the Magpies and is also just one goal away from his 100th career goal.

Dan Burn will captain Newcastle and will be joined in four-man defence by Amar Dedic, Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall, protecting goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

Newcastle United starting lineup: Hornicek; Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Gonzalez; Elanga, Willock, Barnes; Osula

Subs: Pope, Botman, Bamba, Wissa, Thiaw, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Ramsey

Everton starting lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Dibling, Keane, Johnson, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham