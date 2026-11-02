Barcelona's Gavi stance 'revealed' amid transfer speculation surrounding 22-year-old

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to discuss an exit for Gavi, with the club viewing the midfielder as a vital player despite his struggles for action this term.

The 22-year-old has been restricted to just 191 minutes of football across seven appearances for Barcelona at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Spaniard has only started twice in La Liga this term, while his three appearances in the Champions League have come off the bench.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Gavi's future, with some reports claiming that the midfielder could be allowed to leave Camp Nou for the right price.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have no desire to allow Gavi to leave, viewing the Spaniard as an important part of their plans moving forward.

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Gavi has struggled for regular action at Barcelona this season

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was asked about Gavi during his press conference on Monday, with the team preparing to face Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“We all know his quality and Gavi is always an option, but once the match starts that option might disappear and you can’t always stick to your initial plan. I’ve spoken to him and the important thing is that he has confidence," Flick told reporters.

Gavi has been with Barcelona since the age of 11, progressing to the first team in 2021, and he has represented the Catalan outfit on 173 occasions, scoring 10 goals and registering 18 assists for the club in all competitions.

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Injuries have halted Gavi's progress at Barcelona

Worryingly, Gavi has already had two severe knee injuries in the early stages of his career, first being absent between November 2023 and September 2024.

Gavi was also missing between August 2025 and March 2026, and fitness problems have made it difficult for him to find consistency in recent seasons.

It is understood that a number of major clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation in the event that Barcelona signal a willingness to let him depart.

Barcelona will follow Tuesday's clash against Villa with a La Liga fixture away to Atletico Madrid ahead of the November international break.