Barcelona, Lille and Brighton and Hove Albion scout Estoril teenager Jordan Arnolin

Barcelona are reportedly taking a close interest in Jordan Arnolin, but the Estoril centre-back is also attracting attention in France and the Premier League.

Barcelona are not only looking to sign established players to strengthen their defence. The Catalan club, leader in LaLiga, are also scouting young European talents, and according to Portuguese newspaper Record, they sent a representative to the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday to watch 18-year-old Arnolin.

Why Jordan Arnolin fits the Barcelona plan

The interest comes as Barcelona have spent several months trying to strengthen their back line. The sporting department is working on several profiles, with the aim of finding a centre-back who can give Hansi Flick more guarantees.

The name of Inter Milan stalwart Alessandro Bastoni has been mentioned insistently in recent months, most recently by Sky Sports. The Italy international would be an especially expensive operation, however, and Inter have no reason to make his departure easy. Against that backdrop, a young player with high potential is another route for the Barcelona hierarchy, and Arnolin fits that logic.

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Lille and Brighton and Hove Albion also watching

Barcelona will have to contend with two other suitors. According to Record, Lille and Brighton and Hove Albion also sent representatives to the Dragao to monitor the young Portuguese.

For Lille, the move would fit a well-established recruitment policy of backing high-potential players who can take a step up and increase in value. The northern French club have regularly used that model to bring in players who are not yet well known to the wider public. Brighton are a far stronger financial rival, with greater resources than Lille and their own reputation for finding talent. Their ability to attract young players and offer them exposure in the Premier League is another argument in their favour.

Can Brighton beat the Catalans?

Lille face a stiff challenge. Barcelona have a sporting and media pull that is unmatched, and even though Arnolin would probably not walk straight into Flick’s starting line-up, joining the Catalan club would be hard for an 18-year-old to turn down.

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Lille do have one strong argument in playing time. With heavy competition in the Barcelona squad, particularly at centre-back, the young Portuguese could have to wait for first-team chances, while a gradual path to the Lille first team looks easier to envisage.

The financial side remains a factor, too. Brighton have more room for manoeuvre, and Barcelona keep considerable economic strength and international appeal, despite their well-known budget constraints. Lille will probably have to rely on their sporting project and their ability to support the defender’s progress.

Another element could complicate negotiations. Arnolin has just signed his first professional contract with Estoril, running until June 2029, so the club are under no pressure to sell. Lille have a card to play, but they will need to be convincing to beat two very serious competitors.