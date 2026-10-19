Are Brighton Premier League title contenders? Why Fabian Hurzeler's side are the real deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have been one of the standout performers in the 2026-27 season having made their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign under the tutelage of Fabian Hurzeler.

The Seagulls have accumulated a total of 16 points across their opening seven matches (W5 D1 L1) and currently sit third in the table behind reigning champions Arsenal and perfect leaders Manchester City.

Before the season began, many predicted Arsenal as the firm favourites to defend their title, with Man City likely to be their strongest challengers following a significant summer of spending.

Chelsea, currently fourth in the table, have also been tipped as possible outsiders to win their first title in a decade, while Liverpool are another club who remain in contention for some supporters.

However, the early-season statistics are firmly backed up by the undeniable eye test, suggesting that Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton could now be considered genuine contenders to finish top of the pile and create Premier League history.

Prolific Seagulls soaring and scoring in Premier League

© Iconsport / PA Images

One of Brighton’s key characteristics is their ability to score goals, netting a Premier League-high 23 times in their opening seven matches and 34 in 11 games across all competitions.

Hurzeler’s prolific Seagulls have scored multiple goals in nine of those matches and have found the net at least three times in five of their first seven Premier League fixtures, with a division-high 30 big chances created in the process.

La Liga champions Barcelona are the only team across Europe’s top-five leagues who have scored more goals than Brighton so far this season (39).

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), only three teams have ever scored more goals than Brighton after the first seven games: Arsenal in 2009-10 (24), Man United in 2011-12 (24) and Man City in 2019-20 (27).

Interestingly, not one of those three sides went on to win the title, and perhaps Brighton will ultimately follow suit and slip away as the season progresses. However, any prolific outfit capable of scoring at a rate of 3.3 goals per game in the strongest league in world football must be taken seriously.

Brighton have also shared the goals around to great effect this term; 11 different players have scored for Hurzeler’s side in the Premier League, with September’s Player of the Month Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas and Jack Hinshelwood all leading the way with three each.

In contrast, Man City rely heavily on goal machine Erling Haaland and should he experience a significant injury layoff at any period this season, this would presumably weaken Enzo Maresca’s attacking output and hand teams such as Arsenal, and maybe Brighton, the opportunity to take advantage.

Brighton stronger than ever in defence

© Imago / Sportimage

Not only have Brighton excelled in attack this season, they have also made notable improvements in defence that have contributed greatly to their impressive Premier League start to the campaign.

This time last year, the Seagulls had conceded 10 goals and kept only one clean sheet across their opening seven Premier League games. This term, they have shipped half as many goals – the joint-best record along with Arsenal (five) – and have kept a division-high five clean sheets.

Brighton have won each of their last four top-flight matches without reply, including a statement 3-0 home triumph over Arsenal, while their first clean sheet was recorded on the opening weekend of the season after thrashing Aston Villa 4-0 on home soil.

Hurzeler’s side have faced the third-fewest shots in the Premier League thus far (75), while goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen – one of Brighton’s standout performers at the back – boasts a 70.6% save ratio, only bettered by five shot-stoppers in the division.

The club-record arrival of 19-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic has possibly gone under the radar for many non-Brighton supporters. The Croatia international – signed for £50m from Tottenham – ranks second in the PL for aerial duels won (34) and ranks in the top 10 for both clearances (50) and tackle success rate (83.3%).

Brighton are clearly a much stronger defensive unit, and while scoring goals is vitally important, keeping it tight at the back proved equally as crucial for Arsenal last season en route to lifting their first title in over two decades.

Outcome of Man City appeal could benefit Brighton in Premier League

© Iconsport / SPI

On current form, it is hard to argue against Man City leading the race for top-flight glory this season, but all their exceptional on-field efforts under Maresca could soon count for nothing if their guilty Premier League verdict is upheld.

Last month, an independent commission found Man City guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the division’s investigation.

Man City have been accused of using "sham" contracts and bogus deals to disguise more than £830m in secret funding and artificially inflate revenues between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

City continue to plead their innocence and have lodged an appeal in an attempt to clear their name. However, the current Premier League leaders could face a wide range of sanctions if they fail with their appeal.

Huge fines, transfer bans, stripping of titles and the removal of Man City’s Abu Dhabi-based owners have all been mooted as potential punishments, while a significant points deduction leading to relegation or expulsion from the Premier League has also been suggested.

Should Man City receive either a heavy points penalty or be kicked out of the Premier League this season, this would leave the top-flight title race wide open, with Arsenal seemingly viewed as big favourites as other clubs like Brighton bid to rival them for top spot.

Is a Premier League title push realistic for Brighton?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Realistic? Yes. Likely? Too early to say.

The big question is whether Brighton can maintain their early-season form and manage the rigours of a busy fixture schedule including domestic and continental commitments.

Brighton are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the Conference League this season – and follow in the footsteps of fellow English winners Crystal Palace, West Ham and Chelsea – but success in the Premier League is also high on the agenda.

Improving on last season’s eighth-placed finish is an achievable target for Brighton, and when you factor in the likes of Man United and Tottenham struggling for consistency, the Seagulls must fancy their chances of at least mounting a serious push for Champions League qualification.

Brighton have already proven that they can cope without a number of high-profile players out injured, including Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, and summer signing Femi Azeez - who are yet to feature this term - while midfielder Mats Wieffer has been sidelined since August.

The depth of the squad is a testament to the work behind the scenes, and they are currently managed by one of the brightest young coaches in Hurzeler, who has instilled an unwavering confidence and belief into a talented squad that is improving each week.

Arsenal and Man City (pending their appeal) should still be regarded as the favourites to lift the trophy in May, but this relentlessly clinical Brighton outfit certainly have the credentials required to upset the applecart this season.