Harry Kane: The 2026 Ballon d’Or winner’s extraordinary England career in numbers

Harry Kane will go down as one of England’s greatest-ever players, a widespread consensus enhanced by his 2026 Ballon d’Or triumph.

At the age of 33, Kane recently became the first Englishman to lift the prestigious individual prize since Michael Owen in 2001.

Kane has elevated his game to new heights since swapping his legendary spell at Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich, while he continues to play a significant role on international duty with England.

The prolific striker matched Peter Shilton’s record of 125 international caps for the Three Lions during a UEFA Nations League victory against Czechia last month.

This impressive milestone is the latest record in an extraordinary international career spanning 11-and-a-half years, during which Kane has represented his country at eight major tournaments.

With November’s international break just around the corner, Sports Mole provides a statistical breakdown of Kane's international career with England to date.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Kane record-equalling 125 England caps broken down

Kane's journey to drawing level with Shilton at the top of England's all-time appearance charts has been defined by his long-term consistency on the international stage.

Out of his 125 appearances, Kane has been trusted from the first whistle on 111 occasions, amassing nearly 10,000 minutes of international football, and boasting a 66.4% win ratio.

England’s No.9 has represented his country 36 times across major FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship tournaments, while he has also made 27 appearances in the UEFA Nations League.

Kane's detailed appearance statistics

Total Appearances: 125

Games Started: 111

Minutes Accumulated: 9,770

Total Wins: 83

Total Draws: 22

Total Losses: 20

Kane's England appearance breakdown

Major tournament finals (World Cup & EUROs): 36

UEFA Nations League matches: 27

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: 22

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: 21

International Friendlies: 19

England's most-capped men’s players of all time

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Kane will move above Shilton into outright first position on England’s all-time appearance list when he walks out for his next Three Lions cap (presumable during November’s international break against either Croatia or Spain).

He is also one of only 10 players in history to represent the men’s senior England team at least 100 times.

England's Most-Capped Players Men's senior international appearances, all-time Top 10 England men's international football all-time most-capped players, ranked by total caps, with each player's career span Rank Player Caps Career Span 1= Harry Kane 125 2015–Present 1= Peter Shilton 125 1970–1990 3 Wayne Rooney 120 2003–2018 4 Sir David Beckham 115 1996–2009 5 Steven Gerrard 114 2000–2014 6 Bobby Moore 108 1962–1973 7 Ashley Cole 107 2001–2014 8= Sir Bobby Charlton 106 1958–1970 8= Frank Lampard 106 1999–2014 10 Billy Wright 105 1946–1959

Kane leading the way as England’s record goalscorer

Kane became England’s all-time leading goalscorer in March 2023 when he scored his 54th international goal in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy to surpass previous record-holder Wayne Rooney.

Since then, Kane has netted a 37 more goals in 44 appearances for the Three Lions across all competitions, increasing his impressive tally to 91 and closing in on a century of international strikes.

Kane has scored 21 of his goals in major World Cup and Euros tournaments, which includes his six-goal haul at the 2018 World Cup to win the Golden Boot.

England's All-Time Top Goalscorers Sort by goals, caps or goals per game Top 10 Rank Goals Caps G/G England men's international football all-time top goalscorers, ranked by total goals, with caps and goals per game, sortable highest or lowest first by goals, caps, or goals per game Rank Player Goals Caps G/G 1 Harry Kane 91 125 0.73 2 Wayne Rooney 53 120 0.44 3 Sir Bobby Charlton 49 106 0.46 4 Gary Lineker 48 80 0.60 5 Jimmy Greaves 44 57 0.77 6 Michael Owen 40 89 0.45 7= Sir Tom Finney 30 76 0.39 7= Nat Lofthouse 30 33 0.91 7= Alan Shearer 30 63 0.48 10 Frank Lampard 29 106 0.27

Kane's competition goal breakdown

World Cup Qualifiers: 25 goals

EURO Qualifiers: 23 goals

World Cup Finals: 14 goals

UEFA Nations League: 12 goals

EURO Finals: 7 goals

Kane’s major tournament supremacy

© Iconsport / Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Kane has consistently stepped up for England on the biggest stage, ranking third on the all-time list for combined World Cup and European Championship goals (among European players).

The striker has recorded a combined 21 goals in 36 appearances, sitting two behind France star Kylian Mbappe and four adrift of Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the pile.

While Kane is England’s record goalscorer at World Cups with 14 goals, he is currently tied with fellow Three Lions great Alan Shearer with seven goals at the European Championship.

All-Time Major Tournament Goalscorers European players • World Cup & European Championship finals Top 5 Rank Combined World Cup Euros Games All-time major tournament goalscorers among European players, with World Cup goals, European Championship goals, combined total and tournament games played, sortable highest or lowest first by combined goals, World Cup goals, European Championship goals, or tournament games Rank Player Nation Combined WC EC Games 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 25 11 14 57 2 Kylian Mbappe France 23 22 1 31 3 Harry Kane England 21 14 7 36 4 Miroslav Klose Germany 19 16 3 37 5 Gerd Muller West Germany 18 14 4 15

England's top scorers at the World Cup

1. Harry Kane : 14 goals (18 games)

: 14 goals (18 games) 2. Gary Lineker : 10 goals (12 games)

: 10 goals (12 games) 3. Jude Bellingham : 7 goals (12 games)

: 7 goals (12 games) 4. Sir Geoff Hurst: 5 goals (6 games)

England's top scorers at the European Championship

1=. Harry Kane : 7 goals (18 games)

: 7 goals (18 games) 1=. Alan Shearer : 7 goals (9 games)

: 7 goals (9 games) 3. Wayne Rooney: 6 goals (10 games)

Kane’s milestone goals for England

© Iconsport

Kane marked his England debut with a memorable goal scored just 79 seconds after coming on as a substitute in a comfortable 4-0 home victory over Lithuania in Euro 2016 qualifying.

He took just four months to reach 10 goals for England, while he reached half a century of international goals in June 2022 with a late penalty against Germany to rescue a Nations League draw in Munich.

Kane was also on target from the penalty spot to become England’s all-time record goalscorer in March 2023, before scoring his 75th Three Lions goal in a thumping World Cup qualifying win over Latvia just over two years later.

His most recent England goals came in October 2026 when he scored twice in a 3-0 home victory against Czech Republic in the Nations League.

Kane’s milestone goals for England Goal 1: England 4-0 Lithuania | Wembley Stadium | EURO 2016 Qualifying | March 27, 2015 Goal 10: Scotland 2-2 England | Hampden Park | 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying | June 10, 2017 Goal 25: England 4-0 Bulgaria | Wembley Stadium | EURO 2020 Qualifying | September 7, 2019 Goal 50: Germany 1-1 England | Allianz Arena | UEFA Nations League | June 7, 2022 Goal 54: Italy 1-2 England | Stadio Diego Armando Maradona | EURO 2024 Qualifying | March 23, 2023 Goal 75: Latvia 0-5 England | Daugava Stadium | 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying | October 14, 2025 Goals 90 & 91: England 3-0 Czechia | Wembley Stadium | UEFA Nations League | October 6, 2026

Who is Kane’s favourite opponent for England?

© Imago

Across his 11-year international career, Kane has scored against 41 different nations, with Albania proving to be his favourite opponent having netted seven times against them in just four games.

Kane has also scored five goals against Croatia, Czechia and San Marino and four times against Germany, Bulgaria, Malta, Montenegro and Panama.

Meanwhile, Kane has registered four assists in just two matches against Bulgaria - more than a fifth of his total assists for England.

7 goals: Albania

5 Goals: Croatia, Czechia, San Marino

4 Goals: Bulgaria, Malta, Germany, Montenegro, Panama

3 Goals: Ukraine, Italy, France, Latvia

England’s all-time record assisters

While Kane is widely celebrated for his lethal finishing, he has evolved into one of the world’s elite playmakers for club and country, often seen dropping into deeper positions to link up with his teammates.

Since data logs began tracking assists in late 1979, Kane sits joint-second on the all-time playmaking charts for England, level with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and only behind Three Lions icon David Beckham at the top.