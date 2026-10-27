Harry Kane: Thomas Tuchel sends message to England captain after Ballon d'Or triumph

England boss Thomas Tuchel has congratulated Harry Kane after he was announced as the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Kane came out on top of a 30-man shortlist after all the votes were tallied by the 100-strong jury of journalists.

The Bayern Munich star finished ahead of Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal, who settled for second and third spot respectively.

Kane, who has become England's first Ballon d'Or winner in 25 years, thanked all the managers that have helped in his current, including Tuchel and current Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany.

The best player in the world. Our 2026 #BallonDor winner: HARRY KANE! ???????? https://t.co/kSC25NPI77 — England (@England) October 26, 2026

Tuchel expresses delight at Kane's Ballon d'Or success

In his victory speech in Monday's ceremony at the London Palladium, Kane said: "To Thomas Tuchel and the staff at England, the leadership, the way you drive us and the way you push standards is something to be admired.

"It is an honour to represent you and represent the England badge the way you do".

Tuchel has since sent his own message to Kane, expressing his delight at seeing him be named the best player in the world.

In a statement, Tuchel said: “I ran out of superlatives to describe your performances a long time ago, but I’m delighted to see that you have now been formally recognised by the football world.

“To become the first Englishman to win this huge honour in 25 years makes it extra special, and we are lucky to have you as our leader.

“I know you will enjoy this moment with your loved ones and then get back to doing what you do best – scoring goals and winning football matches.”

The home of the world's best footballer ? @wembleystadium ?️ https://t.co/a9Nsn9ilFU — England (@England) October 26, 2026

Wembley honours England's first Ballon d'Or winner in 25 years

The iconic arch at Wembley Stadium was lit in gold on Monday to honour Kane's Ballon d'Or success.

Kane has become the first Englishman to clinch the prestigious prize since Michael Owen got his hands on the award in 2001.

In addition to Owen, Kane has joined Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton and Kevin Keegan in an exclusive group of Ballon d'Or winners, the latter of whom won the award in back-to-back years in 1978 and 1979.