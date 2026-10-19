When and where is the Ballon d'Or 2026? Date, time, how to watch, live stream, TV channel

The 2026 Ballon d'Or winner will be crowned on Monday, October 26, 2026.

It is the 70th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or, with the best footballer in the world for the 2025-26 campaign set to be recognised.

The period between August 3, 2025 and July 19, 2026 is considered, with the final decision based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year.

There are two clear favourites for the men's award, with Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain) seemingly going head-to-head for the award.

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France) is also regarded as a potential challenger, but it would be a huge surprise if it went to a player other than Kane or Yamal.

Kane is bidding to become the first Englishman to secure the award since Michael Owen in 2001; he was Europe's top goalscorer last season, scoring 61 goals in 51 matches.

The striker won a domestic double with Bayern in 2025-26 and also helped England finish third at the 2026 World Cup by scoring six goals.

Yamal, on the other hand, scored 24 goals and registered 18 assists for Barcelona last season, as the Catalan outfit won the La Liga title, before helping Spain to win the 2026 World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about the 2026 Ballon d'Or, including how to watch the ceremony.

When and where is the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

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The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place on Monday, October 26 at the The London Palladium in London, England; it is the first time that it will take place outside of Paris.

It has been moved to England as part of a tribute to the legendary Sir Stanley Matthews, who won the inaugural trophy in 1956.

The event is set to start at 8pm UK time, although live streaming could begin at around 6pm, when nominees will arrive on the red carpet for photos and interviews.

The ceremony is expected to last for around two hours.

How to watch/stream the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be shown live on DAZN for viewers in the UK.

By signing up for a free DAZN account, using just an email address, full access will be provided.

The official Ballon d’Or website will also provide a live stream of the event.

Nominees for the 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or award

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Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Pau Cubarsi (Spain, Barcelona)

Marc Cucurella (Spain, Chelsea/Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembele (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Luis Diaz (Colombia, Bayern Munich)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, Manchester United)

Gabriel (Brazil, Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Al-Nassr)

Marquinhos (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Real Madrid)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)

Joao Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern Munich)

Willian Pacho (Ecuador, Paris Saint-Germain)

Julian Quinones (Mexico, Al-Qadsiah)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City/Barcelona)

Fabian Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

William Saliba (France, Arsenal)

Ferran Torres (Spain, Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)

Dayot Upamecano (France, Bayern Munich)

Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)