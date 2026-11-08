Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona, Liverpool to battle for £75m-rated defender?

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has allegedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona and Liverpool.

The centre-back is expected to start Sunday's Premier League fixture at Sunderland, with the Blues attempting to move to within two points of second-placed Manchester City in the English top-flight standings.

With Maxence Lacroix sidelined until January, the onus is on Colwill to form an effective partnership with Wesley Fofana.

However, according to Caught Offside, it remains unclear whether the England international will stay at Stamford Bridge in the long term.

© Imago / IPS

Barcelona, Liverpool could target Colwill?

The report suggests that Barcelona and Liverpool are open-minded to making an approach for the 23-year-old next year.

Despite the perception being that Colwill is committed to life at Chelsea having come through the academy ranks, his current contract is due to expire in 2029.

By Chelsea's standards, it is extremely rare for someone viewed as an integral member of the squad to not have at least four years remaining on his terms.

Therefore, Barcelona and Liverpool are seemingly monitoring the situation ahead of a potential proposal being put forward.

A source is said to have told the outlet that "internal discussions" have been held at Barcelona having gone into "great detail" to assess Colwill's capabilities.

Nevertheless, whether they could afford Colwill is another matter. It is stressed that it could take an offer of £75m for Chelsea to give any kind of consideration to a sale.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Will Levi Colwill stay at Chelsea?

With Colwill having started eight of Chelsea's nine Premier League matches thus far, it is clear that he is a valued member of Alonso's squad.

The assumption has been that he will sign a new contract with Chelsea should discussions be held.

As per the report, those talks will be held in the New Year, with both parties expected to be on the same page with regards to many aspects of negotiations.

However, finalising a deal may be dependent on whether Colwill wishes to stay put or take on a new challenge elsewhere.