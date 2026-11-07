Team News: Sunderland vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking three successive wins over Chelsea for the first time in 25 years, Sunderland welcome the Blues to the Stadium of Light for Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The Black Cats come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, while Xabi Alonso's men overcame Manchester United by the same scoreline last week.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Omar Alderete (suspended), Daniel Ballard (hamstring), Habib Diarra (muscle), Romaine Mundle (knee)

Doubtful: Nordi Mukiele (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, O'Nien, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

CHELSEA

Out: Jorrel Hato (unknown), Maxence Lacroix (hamstring) Reece James (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle), Joao Pedro (quad)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (jaw), Moises Caicedo (discomfort)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Henderson, Lavia; Estevao, Palmer, Rogers; Neto