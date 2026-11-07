Premier League Gameweek 10
Ipswich
Nov 8, 2026 2.00pm
Portman Road Stadium
Bournemouth

Team News: Ipswich vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Ipswich vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

Ipswich Town and Bournemouth are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they square off at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys sit in 14th place in the Premier League table, while the Cherries, who are on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions, begin the upcoming batch of games in eighth position.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

IPSWICH TOWN VS. BOURNEMOUTH

IPSWICH TOWN

Out: 

Doubtful: Sasa Lukic (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; Ouattara, O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Luis, Palacios; Fatawu, Enciso, Philogene; Emersonn

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Juanlu Sanchez (ankle), Alex Toth (hamstring)

Doubtful: Alex Scott (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Silva, Hill, Truffert; Christie, Adams; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

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