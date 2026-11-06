Ipswich Town predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth: Time for Zian Flemming start?

Ipswich Town play host to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon bidding to end their three-game winless streak in the Premier League.

Gary O'Neil has witnessed the Tractor Boys follow a 3-2 defeat at Manchester City with draws against Nottingham Forest and Hull City respectively.

However, with Ipswich having come from behind to earn shares of the spoils in their last two contests, O'Neil may be against making many changes.

The big selection dilemma comes in attack, with summer signing Emersonn having started Ipswich's nine Premier League contests in 2026-27.

With the Brazilian having failed to score in his last five outings, fellow recent arrival Zian Flemming is waiting for an opportunity.

If O'Neil wants to introduced a fresh look to his team, centre-midfielder Azor Matusiwa, left-sided Daizen Maeda and winger Jack Clarke are all options.

Sasa Lukic, who has not featured since October 10, is also pushing for a start after being provided with an extra week to recover from a groin injury.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Ouattara, O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Luis, Palacios; Fatawu, Enciso, Philogene; Emersonn

> Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Ipswich