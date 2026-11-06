Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Will Alex Scott be risked?

Bournemouth play the final fixture of their hectic nine-game stretch when they face Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Cherries have put together an incredible seven-match winning streak across three competitions, scoring 19 goals in the process.

Marco Rose witnessed his side concede for the first time during that period on Thursday in a 3-1 victory at Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Rose made a number of alterations for that contest, but the players who dropped down to the substitutes' bench - Djordje Petrovic, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, Tyler Adams, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Rayan and Evanilson - are all expected to be recalled.

With Alex Scott having recently returned to training from a thigh injury, Rose has a decision to make over the England international.

Scott is back in contention ahead of schedule, which may result in the midfielder being selected on the substitutes' bench at best.

Junior Kroupi will also be back among the replacements having not been eligible to play in the Europa League.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Silva, Hill, Truffert; Christie, Adams; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Ipswich Town predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth