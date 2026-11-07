Premier League Gameweek 10
Brighton
Nov 8, 2026 2.00pm
The American Express Community Stadium
Brentford

Team News: Brighton vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Brighton vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford will head to the south coast for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls head into the weekend in third position, while Brentford currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League standings

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs. 

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION vs. BRENTFORD

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Zadok Yohanna (fitness), Evan Ferguson (ankle)

Doubtful: Ferdi Kadioglu (hip), Femi Azeez (thigh), Pascal Struijk (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Andres; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

BRENTFORD

Out: Rico Henry (hip and quad), Josh Dasilva (fitness), Antoni Milambo (fitness), Kaye Furo (foot), Fabio Carvalho (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Anthony, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

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