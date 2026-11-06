Predicted Brighton XI vs. Brentford: Fabian Hurzeler sweating on Ferdi Kadioglu fitness

The fitness of Ferdi Kadioglu is the main question mark hanging over Fabian Hurzeler's section for Brighton & Hove Albion's home meeting with Brentford on Sunday.

Prior to Thursday's 1-0 win over Getafe in the Conference League, Hurzeler revealed there is "big hope" that Kadioglu will recover from a hip issue in time for Sunday's Premier League fixture.

If he proves his fitness, the inclusion of Kadioglu is likely to be the only change from the team that started last Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

However, Costinha will get the nod if Kadioglu is unable to start on Sunday, while Olivier Boscagli will marshal the left side of Brighton's back four.

Luka Vuskovic and Lewis Dunk will resume their central defensive partnership in front of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who is targeting a third consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

Brighton's midfield pairing will be made up of Chema Andres and Pascal Gross, with the latter just one yellow card away from being hit with a one-match ban.

Yasin Ayari, who scored the winner against Man City, will operate in the number 10 role, while the threat from out wide will come from Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper.

Meanwhile, Charalampos Kostoulas will spearhead the home side's attack, with the 19-year-old looking to score in a third successive Premier League home game after netting in wins over Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

As for injury absentees, Hurzeler will be unable to call upon Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Zadok Yohanna and Stefanos Tzimas.

Defender Pascal Struijk and attacker Femi Azeez are progressing well in their recoveries, but they may have to wait until after the international break to return to competitive action.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Andres; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

> Brentford predicted lineup vs. Brighton