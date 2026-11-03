Preview: Getafe vs Brighton & Hove Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion will continue their Conference League league stage campaign with a clash against La Liga outfit Getafe on Thursday.

The Premier League side are ninth in the overall table, picking up four points from two matches, while Getafe are 30th, claiming one point from their first two games.

Match preview

Getafe opened their 2026-27 Conference League league stage campaign with a 1-1 draw against Univ. Craiova on October 15 before losing 5-2 to Lugano last time out, with one point from two matches leaving them in 30th spot in the overall table.

The La Liga outfit will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Sevilla, while they also beat Lebrijana in the Copa del Rey on October 29, with the hosts therefore entering this contest off the back of successive victories.

The Deep Blue Ones have not played in Europe since the 2019-20 campaign, and they actually reached the last-16 stage of the Europa League in that season, losing to Inter Milan.

This is Getafe's first-ever campaign in the Conference League, and it would be a surprise if they were not present in the knockout round given the strength of their squad.

Getafe will also take on Iberia 1999, Inter Escaldes and Ajax before the end of the league stage.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Brighton, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Manchester City, with the Seagulls flying in the Premier League this season.

Fabian Hurzeler's side are third in the Premier League table and genuine title contenders at this stage of the campaign, while they must be considered among the favourites for the Conference League given the strength and quality of their squad.

Brighton have four points to show from their first two matches in the league stage of the Conference League, which has left them in ninth spot in the overall table.

The Seagulls beat Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in their opener before drawing 0-0 with Jablonec.

Brighton played in the 2023-24 Europa League, reaching the last-16 stage of the competition before losing to Italian giants Roma.

Getafe Conference League form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Brighton & Hove Albion Conference League form:

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Getafe will be without the services of Christantus Uche, Juanmi and Zaid Romero for Thursday's European fixture due to injury problems.

There will be a host of changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Sevilla last time out, with Davinchi, Kiko Femenia and Borja Mayoral among those set to be introduced into the side for the clash with Brighton.

There should be a spot in the middle of midfield for Djene Dakonam.

As for Brighton, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Zadok Yohanna and Evan Ferguson are out of the match through injury, while Pascal Struijk and Ferdi Kadioglu are doubts.

There will be a number of changes to the team that took to the field for the first whistle against Man City in the Premier League last time out.

Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter are set to be among those to be introduced into the Brighton XI for the European fixture in Spain.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Femenia, Abqar, Valou, Davinchi; Garcia, Djene, Francho, Alcantara; Mayoral, Azon

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Costinha, Svobada, Boscagli, Hadjam; Gross, Yalcouye; O'Riley, Hinshelwood, Osman; Rutter

We say: Getafe 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Getafe should be a strong team in the Conference League this season, but Brighton are flying, and we are expecting the Seagulls to secure all three points on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.