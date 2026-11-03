Preview: FC Midtjylland vs Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

Matchday three of the 2026-27 Conference League sees in-form sides FC Midtjylland and Ajax face off at the MCH Arena on Thursday.

The hosts enter on a three-game winning streak, while the visitors travel in search of a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Match preview

Ajax began their Conference League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split on October 15 - a result that marked the third game in a winless run - but have since responded with four straight victories, including a 2-0 triumph over Atalanta in their second European outing.

Michel’s men have firmly inserted themselves into the Eredivisie title race after a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar last time out, moving within a point of top spot and now seek to bolster their UECL standing in their maiden appearance in Europe’s third-tier competition.

The Amsterdam giants last recorded five straight competitive wins in December 2025, but given their strong record against Midtjylland - winning both previous meetings in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage - they will fancy their chances of repeating the feat on Thursday.

However, De Godenzonen have not fared exceptionally well in Denmark overall, winning on just two of five previous trips (D2, L1) to face Brondby, Copenhagen, and Midtjylland, scoring seven goals and conceding six.

Thursday's visitors face back-to-back away matches against Midtjylland and FC Twente before the international break and will approach them with confidence, having scored seven goals across their last two road fixtures since losing to Hajduk, which remains their only away defeat this term.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Like Ajax, Midtjylland are making their Conference League debut this season and have endured a difficult start, failing to win either of their opening two matches - a 1-1 draw with Egnatia followed by a 1-0 defeat to Sint-Truidense VV.

The defeat to Sint-Truidense was particularly tough for Mike Tullberg’s men, who created more clear-cut chances on the day but failed to capitalise, ultimately succumbing to Frederic Soelle Soelle’s opener just before half time.

Three consecutive wins since then have brightened the mood for Hedens Drenge, whose continental fate has so much riding on their upcoming assignment, given they currently sit outside the qualification playoff places only on goal difference but could end matchday three inside the bottom three.

Despite their recent resurgence, Midtjylland have struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine matches across all competitions, and improved organisation at the back will be crucial against opposition of Ajax’s calibre.

A more clinical edge in attack would also benefit Thursday’s hosts, who have missed the joint second-most big chances in this season’s Conference League (six), second only to Twente’s seven.

FC Midtjylland Conference League form:

FC Midtjylland form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

W

Ajax Conference League form:

Ajax form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Midtjylland duo Martin Erlic and Magnus Jensen remain sidelined with foot injuries, while Mikel Gogorza is unavailable due to a hip issue.

Junior Brumado (knee) and Elias Olafsson (illness) are also ruled out for the hosts, who will be without David Martinez for a third consecutive match.

Julian Brandt was substituted after 38 minutes in Ajax’s last outing against AZ and is a major doubt for Thursday’s clash.

The German could be one of four attacking absentees for the visitors, with Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, and Oliver Edvardsen all potentially out of contention as well.

Meanwhile, Yves Bissouma is ineligible to feature and will miss out alongside defenders Anton Gaaei and Caio Henrique.

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Bakker; Kristensen, Diao, Sorensen; Bravo, Jensen, Hyun-seok, Watjen, Johannesen; Emefile, Rajovic

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Wijndal, Baas, Bouwman, Rosa; Amrabat, Mokio; Ouzane, Gloukh, Klaassen; Arokodare

We say: FC Midtjylland 2-3 Ajax

With both sides in confident mood, Ajax and Midtjylland will each have maximum points as their main target, which should set the stage for an entertaining contest.

Expect an absorbing encounter, with the visitors just about doing enough to edge a five-goal thriller after 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.