Preview: Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb - prediction, team news, lineups

Putting their Premier League survival fight to one side, Sunderland return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats currently sit ninth in the 36-team League Phase standings, while the Blues are nine places further back in 18th spot after three matches.

Match preview

Almost six months on from securing a seventh-placed Premier League finish and ending their 53-year wait for European qualification, Sunderland now find themselves rock bottom of England’s top division following a winless seven-game run (D2 L5).

A disappointing 3-1 away defeat to newly-promoted Coventry City last weekend leaves the Black Cats on five points – their lowest tally after nine games in a top-flight campaign since 2016-17 (two) when they were relegated to the second tier.

Despite their poor form, Regis Le Bris’s position as Sunderland head coach is reportedly safe. The Frenchman is said to retain the full support and confidence of the club’s hierarchy, who believe the 50-year-old will turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later.

Away from the Premier League, Sunderland secured a morale-boosting 3-2 home win over Brentford in the EFL Cup fourth round last week, while they remain unbeaten in the Europa League this term, collecting seven points from their opening three games (W2 D1).

Back-to-back victories over AZ Alkmaar (1-0) and Torreense (2-1) were followed by a 1-1 draw with Lech Poznan in Poland a fortnight ago. Returning to winning ways on Thursday would go a long way toward cementing a top-eight spot and automatic qualification for the round of 16.

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In stark contrast to Sunderland, Dinamo Zagreb are involved in yet another title battle this season as they endeavour to win a record-extending 27th Croatian top-flight trophy, though two defeats in their last four games have halted their progress.

A surprise 1-0 defeat to Rudes last weekend resulted in the mutual termination of Mario Kovacevic’s contract as head coach, with reserve team boss Jerko Leko having stepped up to take caretaker charge for the next two games while the club search for a successor.

While Dinamo sit four points behind leaders Hajduk Split with a game in hand, the Blues have made a mixed start to their Europa League campaign, posting one win, one draw and one defeat from their opening three matches.

Four points were picked up following a goalless stalemate with Hapoel Be’er Sheva and a 1-0 win over Anderlecht, but they were beaten 4-2 at home to NEC Nijmegen on matchday three, leaving them three points behind Thursday’s opponents Sunderland in the League Phase table.

Dinamo travel to the Stadium of Light having won only one of their last eight European away games (D4 L3), while they have won three and lost three of their previous six encounters with English opposition.

Sunderland Europa League form:

Sunderland form (all competitions):

Dinamo Zagreb Europa League form:

Dinamo Zagreb form (all competitions):

Team News

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Sunderland’s Daniel Ballard (hamstring), Romaine Mundle (knee) and Habib Diarra (muscle) all remain out with injuries, while Chemsdine Talbi, Jocelin Ta Bi, Melker Ellborg, Alan Browne and Aji Alese are all ineligible for the Europa League.

Nordi Mukiele missed the defeat a Coventry due to concussion protocols and will need to be assessed before kickoff on Thursday, while teenager Juan Angulo (knock) is also a doubt.

Brian Brobbey signed a new long-term contract with the Black Cats on Tuesday, but he may be replaced up front by either Wilson Isidor or Timur Tutierov – who scored in the draw with Poznan – while Kevin Danso, Dayann Methalie, Thomas Meunier and Malick Fofana are all pushing for recalls.

As for Dinamo Zagreb, defender Scott McKenna has been left out of the Scotland squad ahead of November’s international break due to a back strain and will presumably miss Thursday’s match.

The Blues seem to be at full strength elsewhere, though, with Niko Galesic or Stjepan Radeljic set to partner Sergi Dominguez at centre-back in the absence of McKenna.

Star striker Dion Drena Beljo has scored 17 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions this season, at least 13 goals more than any of his teammates. Three of those goals have been netted in two Europa League matches and he is expected to lead the line once again this week.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Danso, O’Nien, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki; Meunier, Le Fee, Fofana; Isidor

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Galesic, Dominguez, Radeljic, Vinlof; Misic, Ivanusec, Stojkovic; Almena, Beljo, Hoxha

We say: Sunderland 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Both teams enter this fixture in desperate need of a positive result to ignite their respective campaigns, and while Dinamo Zagreb will be hoping for an immediate bounce under their caretaker boss, they arrive at the Stadium of Light as clear underdogs.

Taking into account that only Bayer Leverkusen (72) have attempted more shots than Sunderland's 67 in the opening three Europa League matches, the Black Cats' superior firepower could see them navigate their way to a vital victory on home soil.

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