Team News: AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with a contest against AEK Athens in Athens on Wednesday evening.

Los Blancos are are fourth in the overall Champions League table, collecting nine points from three matches, while AEK Athens are 29th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the European fixture.

AEK ATHENS

Out: Thomas Strakosha (hand)

Doubtful: Joao Mario (illness), Lazaros Rota (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Brignoli; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilo; Majer, Arriaga, Marin, Mario; Jovic, Varga

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg)

Doubtful: Federico Valverde (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe