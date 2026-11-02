Preview: AEK Athens vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Madrid will be aiming to continue their 100% start to this season's Champions League league stage when they take on AEK Athens in Athens on Wednesday evening.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the overall Champions League table, picking up nine points from three matches, while AEK Athens are 29th in the division on three points.

Match preview

AEK Athens opened their Champions League league stage campaign with a 1-0 victory over LASK Linz, but they have since been on the end of two disappointing defeats, going down 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on October 14 and then 5-1 to Manchester City on October 20.

Marko Nikolic's side have been beaten in four of their last five matches in all competitions, including their last two domestic fixtures against PAOK and Panathinaikos.

The Yellow-Blacks, who are currently 29th in the Champions League table on three points, have faced Real Madrid on four previous occasions and have only lost once.

The first two meetings between these two teams occurred in the UEFA Cup back in 1985, with AEK Athens recording a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their first-round fixture, before Real Madrid posted a 5-0 win in the second leg to comfortably advance.

The duo also locked horns twice in the group stage of the 2002-03 Champions League, and both of those fixtures finished level, including a 3-3 draw in Athens, with the Yellow-Blacks actually unbeaten at home to European heavyweights Real Madrid.

© Iconsport / Kyriaki Tsimitaki / Alamy

Real Madrid have only been victorious in one of their last eight away UEFA matches against Greek opposition, drawing five times in the process.

Jose Mourinho's side will enter this match in excellent form, though, having won each of their last six matches in all competitions, with the capital giants responding impressively to their 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby before the last international break.

Los Blancos will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 success over Racing de Santander in La Liga, while they beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in their last Champions League fixture.

Real Madrid have a 100% record in this season's Champions League league stage, picking up nine points from three matches, which has left them in fourth spot in the division.

Mourinho's team will take on PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal, LASK Linz and Shakhtar Donetsk in their final four matches in this season's league stage.

AEK Athens Champions League form:

AEK Athens form (all competitions):

Real Madrid Champions League form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi images

AEK Athens will be without the services of Thomas Strakosha (hand), while Joao Mario (illness) and Lazaros Rota (illness) both need to be assessed ahead of the contest.

Former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is set to operate through the middle for the hosts; the 28-year-old has been in strong form this season, scoring seven times in 15 appearances.

There is also expected to be a spot through the middle for Barnabas Varga, who is the Greek outfit's leading goalscorer this season with nine in 13 appearances in all competitions.

As for Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior is available, and it is expected that the Brazilian, who is currently serving a domestic ban, will be introduced into the XI down the left.

Federico Valverde is back in training, having recovered from a hamstring issue, and there is a strong chance that the Uruguay international could be in the squad for this fixture.

However, Rodrygo (knee) and Raul Asencio (leg) are definitely out of the clash.

Yan Diomande could start down the right, with Arda Guler dropping back into central midfield, while Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe will feature in the final third of the field.

AEK Athens possible starting lineup:

Brignoli; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilo; Majer, Arriaga, Marin, Mario; Jovic, Varga

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

We say: AEK Athens 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are flying at the moment, and we are fully expecting Los Blancos to secure all three points against an AEK Athens team currently struggling for form.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.