AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Champions League clash

Real Madrid will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Greek outfit AEK Athens on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos are fourth in the overall Champions League table, picking up nine points from three matches, while AEK Athens are 29th in the division, collecting three points from their three games in the league stage this term.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of Wednesday's fixture in Athens.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

AEK Athens wins: 1

Draws: 2

Real Madrid wins: 1

Real Madrid and AEK Athens have locked horns on four previous occasions throughout history, and both teams have posted one victory, while there have been two draws.

The first two meetings between the two teams came in the UEFA Cup back in 1985; AEK Athens recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their first-round fixture, but Real Madrid were 5-0 winners in the second leg to secure a 5-1 aggregate success.

The pair then locked horns in the group stage of the 2002-03 Champions League, and both of those fixtures finished level - a 3-3 draw in Athens before a 2-2 at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will be bidding to record a first-ever away victory over AEK Athens on Wednesday.

Incredibly, Los Blancos have won only one of their eight UEFA away games against Greek opposition, drawing five times in the process.

Previous meetings

Oct 22, 2002: Real Madrid 2-2 AEK Athens (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 02, 2002: AEK Athens 3-3 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 02, 1985: Real Madrid 5-0 AEK Athens (UEFA Cup First Round)

Sept 18, 1985: AEK Athens 1-0 Real Madrid (UEFA Cup First Round)

Last 10 Champions League meetings

Oct 22, 2002: Real Madrid 2-2 AEK Athens (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 02, 2002: AEK Athens 3-3 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

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