Man United head coach Michael Carrick confirms Patrick Dorgu decision for Roma clash as 22-year-old makes timely return

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that Patrick Dorgu will not be involved in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Roma despite returning to training.

Dorgu has missed Man United's last six matches due to an injury that he sustained while representing Denmark during the September/October international break.

The 22-year-old was pictured back in training on Monday, though, fuelling rumours that a return to the squad against Roma was possible.

Carrick has confirmed that the Dane is not yet ready to return to action, but there is a chance that he could be involved against Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

© Imago / APL

Dorgu will miss Roma clash despite returning to training

"Yeah, it was his first day with the group, great to have him back, but he won't be involved tomorrow. We'll see how he progresses for the week (for Villa)," Carrick told reporters.

Dorgu's return is timely given Man United's issues at left-back, with Luke Shaw still unavailable for selection.

Man United will also again be missing Benjamin Sesko and Marcus Rashford against Roma, while Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee for the 20-time English champions.

Lisandro Martinez is available, as his upcoming ban only relates to domestic matches, but it remains to be seen whether the Argentina international starts following his red card in the team's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

When asked about possible concerns surrounding Martinez's commitment, Carrick said: "I've got no concerns about commitment at all. Things happen in football, sometimes you make mistakes, sometimes it goes well for you, but commitment is not an issue, for sure."

© Imago / Mark Pain, News Images

Carrick remains under major pressure at Man United

Carrick remains under major pressure due to the team's struggles this season. Indeed, the Red Devils are without a victory in their last nine games in all competitions.

"I know the players, I know what we’re capable of as a team… we’ve showed it in spells, showed it in bursts," Carrick added during his pre-Roma press conference.

Defeats to Roma and Aston Villa in the team's next two matches would likely spell the end of Carrick's time at the helm, but there is still an opportunity for the club's former midfielder to turn the campaign around.