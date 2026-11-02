Man United vs. Roma: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Manchester United will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Roma on Tuesday night.

The 20-time English champions desperately need a positive result, but they will be welcoming a Roma side with four wins from their last five matches during a strong run of form.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Roma kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Man United vs. Roma being played?

The Champions League match between Man United and Roma will be played at the English club's home stadium, Old Trafford.

The last clash between the two teams at Old Trafford came in the quarter-finals of the 2007-08 Champions League, with Man United recording a 1-0 victory to secure a 3-0 aggregate success and progress to the semi-finals.

How to watch Man United vs. Roma in the UK

TV channels

The European game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Online streaming

The Champions League clash can be streamed live on Amazon's Prime Video.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the PrimeVideoSport X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube channel later in the evening.

What is at stake for Man United vs. Roma?

It has to turn for Man United at some point; the Red Devils are now nine games without a win in all competitions and have lost four of their last five during a horrendous run.

Michael Carrick has kept his job at the helm for now, but two more poor results against Roma and Aston Villa would surely see a change in the dug-out.

Man United are 20th in the overall Champions League table with three points from three matches, while Roma sit in 15th on four points.

Roma have won four of their last five matches during a strong run of form and will therefore enter this game full of confidence against a fragile Red Devils outfit.

Man United need a big performance and a big result - the fans deserve one - and it could be the perfect chance to bounce back under the lights at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

> Our full preview of Man United vs. Roma can be viewed here