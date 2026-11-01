Manchester United predicted lineup vs. Roma: Micheal Carrick makes tough Lisandro Martinez decision

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick faces a major defensive decision regarding Lisandro Martinez, but the centre-back is tipped to start on Tuesday night even though Matthijs de Ligt represents a strong alternative.

Indeed, Martinez is backed to feature from the off despite his recent scathing criticism of the club and a domestic suspension following his sending-off against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Argentine should partner Harry Maguire in the heart of the rearguard, flanked by Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui on either side of the central defenders to protect goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The role of Bruno Fernandes will also be intriguing to observe, as Carrick could deploy Youri Tielemans in an advanced central position and move the Portuguese playmaker out wide.

That tactical tweak would likely leave Mason Mount to operate as the third attacking midfielder, while Andrey Santos and Kobbie Mainoo potentially form a robust base in the engine room.

Leading the line will be Bryan Mbeumo, meaning Matheus Cunha is set to be limited to an impact role off the bench. In terms of absentees, Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw and Benjamin Sesko are definitely ruled out of the midweek encounter.

Furthermore, the Red Devils are sweating over the fitness of Marcus Rashford and Amad, with both attackers set to be rigorously assessed closer to kick-off.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Santos; Fernandes, Tielemans, Mount; Mbeumo