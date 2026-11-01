Manchester United vs. Roma: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League battle

A beleaguered Manchester United side desperately fighting to arrest an alarming domestic slide welcome an in-form Roma to Old Trafford on Tuesday for matchday four of the Champions League.

The Red Devils sit 17th in the Premier League table and are winless in nine consecutive matches across all competitions, having succumbed to a demoralising 2-0 defeat at Chelsea after Lisandro Martinez's quickfire dismissal.

In stark contrast, Gian Piero Gasperini's rampant Giallorossi travel to the North West brimming with confidence after a five-match unbeaten run, having netted three or more goals in four of those outings, including Saturday's 5-2 demolition of Udinese.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 8

Manchester United wins: 5

Draws: 1

Roma wins: 2

Manchester United and Roma have crossed paths eight times in major European competition, with every single encounter taking place in the 21st century across both the Champions League and the Europa League.

The Red Devils have historically dominated this fixture, coming out on top in five of those clashes, while suffering two defeats and sharing the spoils on one occasion.

The rivalry's inaugural chapter unfolded during the 2006-07 Champions League quarter-finals, where Roma initially gained the upper hand with a 2-1 first-leg victory at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to goals from Rodrigo Taddei and Mirko Vucinic.

However, Sir Alex Ferguson's men responded six days later by inflicting one of the most brutal scorelines in modern knockout history, tearing the Italians apart in an unforgettable 7-1 thrashing at Old Trafford, featuring braces from Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Carrick.

Familiarity was taken to another level the following season in 2007-08, when the two European heavyweights locked horns four times in a single continental campaign.

Drawn together in Group F, Wayne Rooney settled a tense 1-0 win for United in Manchester before Gerard Pique and Mancini traded strikes in a 1-1 draw in Rome; the sides were then paired together again in the quarter-finals, where United secured a comfortable 3-0 aggregate triumph via a 2-0 away win and a 1-0 home success en route to lifting the trophy in Moscow.

Their most recent showdowns came in the 2020-21 Europa League semi-finals, producing another goal-laden spectacle that tilted heavily toward the English giants.

Despite trailing 2-1 at the break in the first leg at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side staged a devastating second-half blitz to secure a 6-2 win led by doubles from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes, which rendered Roma's spirited 3-2 victory in the Italian capital two weeks later mere consolation as United advanced 8-5 on aggregate.

Previous eight meetings

May 06, 2021: Roma 3-2 Manchester United (Europa League)

Apr 29, 2021: Manchester United 6-2 Roma (Europa League)

Apr 09, 2008: Manchester United 1-0 Roma (Champions League)

Apr 01, 2008: Roma 0-2 Manchester United (Champions League)

Dec 12, 2007: Roma 1-1 Manchester United (Champions League)

Oct 02, 2007: Manchester United 1-0 Roma (Champions League)

Apr 10, 2007: Manchester United 7-1 Roma (Champions League)

Apr 04, 2007: Roma 2-1 Manchester United (Champions League)