How many games Michael Carrick has to save Man United job as 'private pledge' revealed

Manchester United reportedly intend to give Michael Carrick at least two more games to save his job following Saturday's 2-0 Premier League loss to Chelsea.

The Red Devils hierarchy stuck by the popular Carrick after last weekend's harrowing 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, but their decision was not vindicated at Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd had the better of the first-half action against Xabi Alonso's side, but Morgan Rogers's opener, Lisandro Martinez's red card and Cole Palmer's penalty condemned the 20-time English champions to yet another defeat.

Only goal difference is keeping the Red Devils above the relegation zone in the Premier League table, where Carrick's men are languishing in 17th spot with just seven points from their opening nine games.

As well as losing three straight matches in all tournaments, Man United are winless in nine since thrashing Sabah 4-0 in the Champions League on September 10, and they have not won a single away contest in 2026-27.

Michael Carrick given two games to save Man United job?

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However, having granted Carrick a stay of execution last month, The Athletic reports that the Man Utd hierarchy want to get to the November international break before making any major decisions on their next manager.

Carrick can therefore expect to take charge of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Roma and next Sunday's Premier League showdown with Aston Villa, as the Red Devils board have 'privately pledged' to give the Englishman more time to turn the club's fortunes around.

Dissatisfactory results in one or both of those matches could trigger a change from the top, though, and club chiefs are actively considering alternative managers while Carrick struggles to get a tune out of his players.

The Englishman retains the backing of Man United fans, though, which is more than can be said for chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, both of whom were present at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Carrick was appointed permanent head coach on a two-year contract in the summer, having guided the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the 2025-26 Premier League season with 11 wins from their final 16 games.

However, Man Utd have won just two of their 13 matches in all tournaments in 2026-27, while drawing four and losing seven, giving Carrick a measly return of 0.77 points per game.

Next Man United manager: The three main contenders

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Among the names the Red Devils are considering to succeed Carrick is Julian Nagelsmann, but Man Utd have suffered a blow in their pursuit of the ex-Germany manager, who has been contacted by Juventus.

Eddie Howe is also seen as a leading contender to take the reins at Man Utd, although Newcastle United would be due around £3m in compensation if the Red Devils hire the Englishman.

Ex-Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has been strongly linked with the role too, but he recently released a statement denying he was in advanced talks with Man United.