Man Utd next manager: Antonio Conte releases statement amid Red Devils negotiation rumours

Antonio Conte has denied being in advanced negotiations over taking the reins at Manchester United in the near future.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a seven-game winless run (D3 L4) across all competitions following an embarassing 4-1 defeat by Como in the Champions League on Wednesday night, when Cesc Fabregas's side took advantage of their confidence-sapped visitors.

Last managing a success against Sabbah FK on September 10, Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick is currently under an immense amount of pressure, with many supporters calling from the managerial axe to be wielded on the club's former midfielder.

The ex-Middlesbrough boss started his pre-match press conference for Sunday's clash with Bournemouth by admitting that his side's display in Como was "unacceptable", calling for a response at Old Trafford this weekend.

Across seven top-flight contests so far in 2026-27, Man Utd have only beaten newly-promoted Ipswich Town, with the 20-time English champions languishing down in 13th position in the Premier League rankings.

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'Unfounded reports' - Conte responds to Man Utd rumours

Earlier in the week, Italian outlet La Repubblica claimed that Manchester United had held talks with former Chelsea boss Conte over taking charge at the Theatre of Dreams, however, those suggestions have been dismissed by the man himself.

"My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage," Conte wrote on Instagram.

"I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my "strong personality". These reports are unfounded.

"Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement, with due regard for both parties' needs and the qualities and approach that define my work as a manager."

Whilst Conte is distancing himself from the Old Trafford gig at the moment, BBC Sport understands that that the 57-year-old is keen on joining the Premier League giants should Carrick be relieved of his duties in the near future.

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Man Utd next manager: Howe, Nagelsmann options?

It is believed that Manchester United are sounding out potential replacements for Carrick amid a difficult period for the first team, with five-time Serie A winner Conte one of the names on the Old Trafford shortlist.

Leaving Newcastle United in the build-up to this season, Eddie Howe is available and supposedly has admirers in the Red Devils' camp, whilst Julian Nagelsmann is another option being considered as a possible Carrick successor.

Sunday's Premier League clash with Europa League-competing Bournemouth could be the final chance for Carrick to save his position at Man Utd, who currently appear more likely to battle relegation than fight for a European spot.