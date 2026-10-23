Man United head coach Michael Carrick starts own press conference with inspiring statement after "unacceptable" Como loss

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick started Friday's press conference with a lengthy statement, as he branded Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Como "unacceptable".

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Carrick's future following the Champions League defeat to Cesc Fabregas' side.

However, Man United have not pressed the panic button, with Carrick set to remain in charge for Sunday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

The Englishman spoke to the media on Friday, and he opened his own press conference with a statement.

"I'll start today. I just want to say a few things really. I think recently we haven't had a good time, that's pretty obvious. I totally accept what we're going through at the moment. We had five months of relative success and I was happy with what I was seeing. We haven't done well enough lately," Carrick told reporters.

"Wednesday was a bad night. It’s unacceptable for us to play like that."

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Carrick issues statement at start of Friday's press conference

Man United have only won two of their 11 matches in all competitions this season, while they are without a victory in their last seven games.

Carrick has faced a host of criticism since the Como defeat, but the attitude and application of the players has also been under the spotlight.

"My job is to prepare a team the supporters can be proud of and we've gone away from that in recent games. We're doing something about that. We'll get back to (first five months). It comes down to being humble and hard-working," continued Carrick.

“Man United will always be bigger than any individuals, me or the players. Sir Alex Ferguson the greatest of all time for me, his priority was Man United. Sir Matt Busby and the resilience they showed was beyond belief. You can't lose that and I won't let us lose it.

"Manchester United is always bigger, and always will be, than any single individual. It's bigger than me or any of the players. And it always will be.

"We are in a moment where it is not going well, and we need to show exactly what it means to be here... I am not entitled to be here. Entitlement can not be at this football club. I am not entitled to win. I am fully aware that it takes hard work and sacrifice to be here. We have kind of lost our way, but I am convinced we'll get it back."

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Carrick remains determined to get it right at Man United

When asked whether he is still the right man for the job at Old Trafford, Carrick said "100%".

However, it remains to be seen whether Man United keep faith with him on a long-term basis.

Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann are all currently available, and it is understood that the trio are being considered.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery of Aston Villa and Cesc Fabregas of Como are believed to be under consideration during another vital period in Man United's history.

Carrick, though, has to ignore the noise and prepare his team for Sunday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.