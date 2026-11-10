Next Premier League manager sacked: Michael Carrick 75% likely to lose Man United job

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Which Premier League manager is most likely to be sacked next?
© Iconsport / Azzuu/PA Images

Chaos continues to follow Manchester United everywhere they go in the 2026-27 season, and the final Premier League game before the November international break was no different.

Despite falling 2-0 and 4-2 down to Champions League-competing Aston Villa, the Red Devils produced two magnificent turnarounds to draw 4-4 at Old Trafford, extending their unbeaten run to two games after an equally absorbing 3-2 Champions League success over Roma.

However, Man United will nevertheless spend the next couple of weeks in the bottom three of the Premier League table, and their precarious position has done little to quieten the noise around Michael Carrick's future.

The Man Utd hierarchy will supposedly make a decision on the Englishman's tenure during a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday, but is he statistically the favourite to be given the boot out of all 20 top-flight head coaches?

Here, Sports Mole looks at which Premier League manager is most likely to be the next to lose their job.

#18 Manchester United Michael Carrick UCL qualification
 
 75% Critical
Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick
Manchester United
#18 · Objectif : UCL qualification
1V 5N 4D · 8 pts
League position vs objective 35 / 35 pts
#18 — 14 places below target (UCL qualification)
 
Points per game 20 / 20 pts
0.80 PPG — objective threshold: 1.84
 
Win rate 7 / 10 pts
1W 5D 4L in 10 → 10% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 15 / 20 pts
0W 4D 2L → 4 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
UCL: 2W 0D 2L (8-8)
 
Ownership firing habit 6 / 15 pts
2 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.40/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 75%
#20 Crystal Palace Pierre Sage Middle of the table
 
 72% Critical
Pierre Sage
Pierre Sage
Crystal Palace
#20 · Objectif : Middle of the table
2V 1N 7D · 7 pts
League position vs objective 35 / 35 pts
#20 — 7 places below target (Middle of the table)
 
Points per game 20 / 20 pts
0.70 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
 
Win rate 4 / 10 pts
2W 1D 7L in 10 → 20% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 15 / 20 pts
1W 1D 4L → 4 pts of 18
 
European campaign 2 / 10 pts
UEL: 1W 2D 1L (9-6)
 
Ownership firing habit 3 / 15 pts
No history → median (0.20)
 
Dismissal probability 72%
#19 Sunderland Régis Le Bris Middle of the table
 
 64% At risk
Régis Le Bris
Régis Le Bris
Sunderland
#19 · Objectif : Middle of the table
2V 2N 6D · 8 pts
League position vs objective 35 / 35 pts
#19 — 6 places below target (Middle of the table)
 
Points per game 16 / 20 pts
0.80 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
 
Win rate 4 / 10 pts
2W 2D 6L in 10 → 20% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 15 / 20 pts
1W 1D 4L → 4 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
UEL: 2W 1D 1L (4-4)
 
Ownership firing habit 0 / 15 pts
No history → median (0.20)
 
Dismissal probability 64%
#12 Newcastle United Matthias Jaissle European places
 
 52% At risk
Matthias Jaissle
Matthias Jaissle
Newcastle United
#12 · Objectif : European places
3V 3N 4D · 12 pts
League position vs objective 28 / 35 pts
#12 — 4 places below target (European places)
 
Points per game 15 / 20 pts
1.20 PPG — objective threshold: 1.58
 
Win rate 1 / 10 pts
3W 3D 4L in 10 → 30% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 10 / 20 pts
2W 1D 3L → 7 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 3 / 15 pts
1 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.20/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 52%
#10 Aston Villa Unai Emery European places
 
 34% Watch
Unai Emery
Unai Emery
Aston Villa
#10 · Objectif : European places
3V 4N 3D · 13 pts
League position vs objective 14 / 35 pts
#10 — 2 places below target (European places)
 
Points per game 11 / 20 pts
1.30 PPG — objective threshold: 1.58
 
Win rate 1 / 10 pts
3W 4D 3L in 10 → 30% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 5 / 20 pts
3W 3D 0L → 12 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
UCL: 3W 0D 1L (12-6)
 
Ownership firing habit 6 / 15 pts
2 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.40/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 34%
#5 Chelsea Xabi Alonso UCL qualification
 
 33% Watch
Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso
Chelsea
#5 · Objectif : UCL qualification
5V 1N 4D · 16 pts
League position vs objective 7 / 35 pts
#5 — 1 place below target (UCL qualification)
 
Points per game 10 / 20 pts
1.60 PPG — objective threshold: 1.84
 
Win rate 0 / 10 pts
5W 1D 4L in 10 → 50% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 10 / 20 pts
3W 0D 3L → 9 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 9 / 15 pts
3 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.60/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 33%
#15 Fulham Arbeloa Middle of the table
 
 33% Watch
Arbeloa
Arbeloa
Fulham
#15 · Objectif : Middle of the table
2V 4N 4D · 10 pts
League position vs objective 14 / 35 pts
#15 — 2 places below target (Middle of the table)
 
Points per game 8 / 20 pts
1.00 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
 
Win rate 4 / 10 pts
2W 4D 4L in 10 → 20% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 10 / 20 pts
2W 3D 1L → 9 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 0 / 15 pts
0 mid-season change over 3 seasons (0.00/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 33%
#9 Leeds United Daniel Farke Middle of the table
 
 24% Safe
Daniel Farke
Daniel Farke
Leeds United
#9 · Objectif : Middle of the table
3V 5N 2D · 14 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#9 — Middle of the table — objective met
 
Points per game 0 / 20 pts
1.40 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
 
Win rate 1 / 10 pts
3W 5D 2L in 10 → 30% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 15 / 20 pts
1W 3D 2L → 6 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 10 / 15 pts
2 mid-season changes over 3 seasons (0.67/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 24%
#16 Nottingham Forest Oliver Glasner Comfortable survival
 
 24% Safe
Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner
Nottingham Forest
#16 · Objectif : Comfortable survival
2V 3N 5D · 9 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#16 — Comfortable survival — objective met
 
Points per game 2 / 20 pts
0.90 PPG — objective threshold: 0.95
 
Win rate 4 / 10 pts
2W 3D 5L in 10 → 20% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 15 / 20 pts
1W 1D 4L → 4 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 5 / 15 pts
1 mid-season change over 3 seasons (0.33/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 24%
#13 Hull City Sergej Jakirović Fighting relegation
 
 22% Safe
Sergej Jakirović
Sergej Jakirović
Hull City
#13 · Objectif : Fighting relegation
2V 5N 3D · 11 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#13 — Fighting relegation — objective met
 
Points per game 0 / 20 pts
1.10 PPG — survival threshold: 0.45
 
Win rate 4 / 10 pts
2W 5D 3L in 10 → 20% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 20 / 20 pts
0W 3D 3L → 3 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 0 / 15 pts
No history → median (0.20)
 
Dismissal probability 22%
#3 Manchester City Enzo Maresca Win the title
 
 21% Safe
Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca
Manchester City
#3 · Objectif : Win the title
7V 0N 3D · 21 pts
League position vs objective 7 / 35 pts
#3 — 1 place below target (Win the title)
 
Points per game 6 / 20 pts
2.10 PPG — objective threshold: 2.24
 
Win rate 0 / 10 pts
7W 0D 3L in 10 → 70% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 10 / 20 pts
3W 0D 3L → 9 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
UCL: 3W 0D 1L (12-7)
 
Ownership firing habit 0 / 15 pts
0 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.00/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 21%
#8 Brentford Keith Andrews European places
 
 16% Safe
Keith Andrews
Keith Andrews
Brentford
#8 · Objectif : European places
3V 5N 2D · 14 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#8 — European places — objective met
 
Points per game 7 / 20 pts
1.40 PPG — objective threshold: 1.58
 
Win rate 1 / 10 pts
3W 5D 2L in 10 → 30% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 10 / 20 pts
2W 2D 2L → 8 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 0 / 15 pts
0 mid-season change over 4 seasons (0.00/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 16%
#14 Ipswich Town Gary O'Neil Fighting relegation
 
 15% Safe
Gary O'Neil
Gary O'Neil
Ipswich Town
#14 · Objectif : Fighting relegation
3V 2N 5D · 11 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#14 — Fighting relegation — objective met
 
Points per game 0 / 20 pts
1.10 PPG — survival threshold: 0.45
 
Win rate 1 / 10 pts
3W 2D 5L in 10 → 30% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 15 / 20 pts
1W 2D 3L → 5 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 0 / 15 pts
0 mid-season change over 1 season (0.00/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 15%
#6 Everton David Moyes Middle of the table
 
 13% Safe
David Moyes
David Moyes
Everton
#6 · Objectif : Middle of the table
4V 4N 2D · 16 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#6 — Middle of the table — objective met
 
Points per game 0 / 20 pts
1.60 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
 
Win rate 0 / 10 pts
4W 4D 2L in 10 → 40% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 5 / 20 pts
3W 1D 2L → 10 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 9 / 15 pts
3 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.60/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 13%
#11 Tottenham Hotspur Roberto De Zerbi Middle of the table
 
 11% Safe
Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
#11 · Objectif : Middle of the table
3V 3N 4D · 12 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#11 — Middle of the table — objective met
 
Points per game 0 / 20 pts
1.20 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
 
Win rate 1 / 10 pts
3W 3D 4L in 10 → 30% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 5 / 20 pts
3W 1D 2L → 10 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 6 / 15 pts
2 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.40/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 11%
#17 Coventry City Frank Lampard Fighting relegation
 
 10% Safe
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard
Coventry City
#17 · Objectif : Fighting relegation
3V 0N 7D · 9 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#17 — Fighting relegation — objective met
 
Points per game 0 / 20 pts
0.90 PPG — survival threshold: 0.45
 
Win rate 1 / 10 pts
3W 0D 7L in 10 → 30% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 10 / 20 pts
3W 0D 3L → 9 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
Not applicable (not in Europe)
 
Ownership firing habit 0 / 15 pts
No history → median (0.20)
 
Dismissal probability 10%
#7 AFC Bournemouth Marco Rose Middle of the table
 
 7% Safe
Marco Rose
Marco Rose
AFC Bournemouth
#7 · Objectif : Middle of the table
4V 3N 3D · 15 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#7 — Middle of the table — objective met
 
Points per game 0 / 20 pts
1.50 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
 
Win rate 0 / 10 pts
4W 3D 3L in 10 → 40% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 5 / 20 pts
4W 0D 2L → 12 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
UEL: 4W 0D 0L (11-2)
 
Ownership firing habit 3 / 15 pts
No history → median (0.20)
 
Dismissal probability 7%
#4 Liverpool Andoni Iraola UCL qualification
 
 6% Safe
Andoni Iraola
Andoni Iraola
Liverpool
#4 · Objectif : UCL qualification
5V 3N 2D · 18 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#4 — UCL qualification — objective met
 
Points per game 2 / 20 pts
1.80 PPG — objective threshold: 1.84
 
Win rate 0 / 10 pts
5W 3D 2L in 10 → 50% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 5 / 20 pts
4W 0D 2L → 12 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
UCL: 3W 0D 1L (14-10)
 
Ownership firing habit 0 / 15 pts
0 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.00/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 6%
#2 Brighton & Hove Albion Fabian Hürzeler European places
 
 3% Safe
Fabian Hürzeler
Fabian Hürzeler
Brighton & Hove Albion
#2 · Objectif : European places
7V 1N 2D · 22 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#2 — European places — objective met
 
Points per game 0 / 20 pts
2.20 PPG — objective threshold: 1.58
 
Win rate 0 / 10 pts
7W 1D 2L in 10 → 70% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 0 / 20 pts
5W 0D 1L → 15 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
UECL: 3W 2D 0L (9-0)
 
Ownership firing habit 3 / 15 pts
1 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.20/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 3%
#1 Arsenal Mikel Arteta Win the title
 
 0% Safe
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal
#1 · Objectif : Win the title
9V 0N 1D · 27 pts
League position vs objective 0 / 35 pts
#1 — Win the title — objective met
 
Points per game 0 / 20 pts
2.70 PPG — objective threshold: 2.24
 
Win rate 0 / 10 pts
9W 0D 1L in 10 → 90% win rate
 
Recent form (last 6) 0 / 20 pts
5W 0D 1L → 15 pts of 18
 
European campaign 0 / 10 pts
UCL: 3W 1D 0L (8-3)
 
Ownership firing habit 0 / 15 pts
0 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.00/yr)
 
Dismissal probability 0%

Next Premier League manager sacked: Michael Carrick marginally ahead of Pierre Sage

According to the data, Carrick is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, as he is given a 75% chance of losing his job by our statistical model.

Each manager is scored out of six categories - pre-season objective, points per game, win rate, recent form, European campaign and ownership firing habit - to conjure up a total dismissal probability, and it is little surprise to see Carrick so high up.

The Man Utd manager would have been tasked with back-to-back Champions League qualifications after last season's success, but his troops are instead languishing in the relegation zone with just one win from 10 Premier League matches.

Carrick's points-per-game total of 0.80 is also significantly lower than the desired 1.84 for the Red Devils, who have also not shied away from mid-season managerial changes, getting rid of Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim with the campaign in full swing.

Just below Carrick sits under-fire Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage, who is 72% likely to be fired by the Selhurst Park board as the Eagles sit rock bottom of the Premier League rankings.

The Frenchman's only real saving grace so far is Palace's European campaign, as the Eagles have made a respectable start to the Europa League season, suffering just one defeat from their opening four games.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris, meanwhile, lies third in the list in the 'at risk' section, as does Newcastle United's Matthias Jaissle, who has failed to build on early promise in charge of the Magpies.

Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Chelsea's Xabi Alonso and Fulham's Alvaro Arbeloa also have a minor element of doubt attached to them, but every other head coach in the Premier League is safe from the sack.

Right at the bottom, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta - who has just signed a new contract - is given a 0% chance of being dismissed, closely followed by Fabian Hurzeler's 3% at Brighton & Hove Albion.

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