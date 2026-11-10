Next Premier League manager sacked: Michael Carrick 75% likely to lose Man United job

Chaos continues to follow Manchester United everywhere they go in the 2026-27 season, and the final Premier League game before the November international break was no different.
Despite falling 2-0 and 4-2 down to Champions League-competing Aston Villa, the Red Devils produced two magnificent turnarounds to draw 4-4 at Old Trafford, extending their unbeaten run to two games after an equally absorbing 3-2 Champions League success over Roma.
However, Man United will nevertheless spend the next couple of weeks in the bottom three of the Premier League table, and their precarious position has done little to quieten the noise around Michael Carrick's future.
The Man Utd hierarchy will supposedly make a decision on the Englishman's tenure during a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday, but is he statistically the favourite to be given the boot out of all 20 top-flight head coaches?
Here, Sports Mole looks at which Premier League manager is most likely to be the next to lose their job.
|
|#18
|
|Manchester United
|
|Michael Carrick
|UCL qualification
|
|75%
|Critical
|
Michael Carrick
Manchester United
#18 · Objectif : UCL qualification
1V 5N 4D · 8 pts
|
|
|League position vs objective
|35 / 35 pts
|#18 — 14 places below target (UCL qualification)
|
|
|Points per game
|20 / 20 pts
|0.80 PPG — objective threshold: 1.84
|
|
|Win rate
|7 / 10 pts
|1W 5D 4L in 10 → 10% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|15 / 20 pts
|0W 4D 2L → 4 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|UCL: 2W 0D 2L (8-8)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|6 / 15 pts
|2 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.40/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|75%
|
|#20
|
|Crystal Palace
|
|Pierre Sage
|Middle of the table
|
|72%
|Critical
|
Pierre Sage
Crystal Palace
#20 · Objectif : Middle of the table
2V 1N 7D · 7 pts
|
|
|League position vs objective
|35 / 35 pts
|#20 — 7 places below target (Middle of the table)
|
|
|Points per game
|20 / 20 pts
|0.70 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
|
|
|Win rate
|4 / 10 pts
|2W 1D 7L in 10 → 20% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|15 / 20 pts
|1W 1D 4L → 4 pts of 18
|
|
|European campaign
|2 / 10 pts
|UEL: 1W 2D 1L (9-6)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|3 / 15 pts
|No history → median (0.20)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|72%
|
|#19
|
|Sunderland
|
|Régis Le Bris
|Middle of the table
|
|64%
|At risk
|
Régis Le Bris
Sunderland
#19 · Objectif : Middle of the table
2V 2N 6D · 8 pts
|
|
|League position vs objective
|35 / 35 pts
|#19 — 6 places below target (Middle of the table)
|
|
|Points per game
|16 / 20 pts
|0.80 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
|
|
|Win rate
|4 / 10 pts
|2W 2D 6L in 10 → 20% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|15 / 20 pts
|1W 1D 4L → 4 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|UEL: 2W 1D 1L (4-4)
|
|
|✅Ownership firing habit
|0 / 15 pts
|No history → median (0.20)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|64%
|
|#12
|
|Newcastle United
|
|Matthias Jaissle
|European places
|
|52%
|At risk
|
Matthias Jaissle
Newcastle United
#12 · Objectif : European places
3V 3N 4D · 12 pts
|
|
|League position vs objective
|28 / 35 pts
|#12 — 4 places below target (European places)
|
|
|Points per game
|15 / 20 pts
|1.20 PPG — objective threshold: 1.58
|
|
|Win rate
|1 / 10 pts
|3W 3D 4L in 10 → 30% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|10 / 20 pts
|2W 1D 3L → 7 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|3 / 15 pts
|1 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.20/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|52%
|
|#10
|
|Aston Villa
|
|Unai Emery
|European places
|
|34%
|Watch
|
Unai Emery
Aston Villa
#10 · Objectif : European places
3V 4N 3D · 13 pts
|
|
|League position vs objective
|14 / 35 pts
|#10 — 2 places below target (European places)
|
|
|Points per game
|11 / 20 pts
|1.30 PPG — objective threshold: 1.58
|
|
|Win rate
|1 / 10 pts
|3W 4D 3L in 10 → 30% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|5 / 20 pts
|3W 3D 0L → 12 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|UCL: 3W 0D 1L (12-6)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|6 / 15 pts
|2 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.40/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|34%
|
|#5
|
|Chelsea
|
|Xabi Alonso
|UCL qualification
|
|33%
|Watch
|
Xabi Alonso
Chelsea
#5 · Objectif : UCL qualification
5V 1N 4D · 16 pts
|
|
|League position vs objective
|7 / 35 pts
|#5 — 1 place below target (UCL qualification)
|
|
|Points per game
|10 / 20 pts
|1.60 PPG — objective threshold: 1.84
|
|
|✅Win rate
|0 / 10 pts
|5W 1D 4L in 10 → 50% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|10 / 20 pts
|3W 0D 3L → 9 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|9 / 15 pts
|3 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.60/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|33%
|
|#15
|
|Fulham
|
|Arbeloa
|Middle of the table
|
|33%
|Watch
|
Arbeloa
Fulham
#15 · Objectif : Middle of the table
2V 4N 4D · 10 pts
|
|
|League position vs objective
|14 / 35 pts
|#15 — 2 places below target (Middle of the table)
|
|
|Points per game
|8 / 20 pts
|1.00 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
|
|
|Win rate
|4 / 10 pts
|2W 4D 4L in 10 → 20% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|10 / 20 pts
|2W 3D 1L → 9 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|✅Ownership firing habit
|0 / 15 pts
|0 mid-season change over 3 seasons (0.00/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|33%
|
|#9
|
|Leeds United
|
|Daniel Farke
|Middle of the table
|
|24%
|Safe
|
Daniel Farke
Leeds United
#9 · Objectif : Middle of the table
3V 5N 2D · 14 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#9 — Middle of the table — objective met
|
|
|✅Points per game
|0 / 20 pts
|1.40 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
|
|
|Win rate
|1 / 10 pts
|3W 5D 2L in 10 → 30% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|15 / 20 pts
|1W 3D 2L → 6 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|10 / 15 pts
|2 mid-season changes over 3 seasons (0.67/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|24%
|
|#16
|
|Nottingham Forest
|
|Oliver Glasner
|Comfortable survival
|
|24%
|Safe
|
Oliver Glasner
Nottingham Forest
#16 · Objectif : Comfortable survival
2V 3N 5D · 9 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#16 — Comfortable survival — objective met
|
|
|Points per game
|2 / 20 pts
|0.90 PPG — objective threshold: 0.95
|
|
|Win rate
|4 / 10 pts
|2W 3D 5L in 10 → 20% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|15 / 20 pts
|1W 1D 4L → 4 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|5 / 15 pts
|1 mid-season change over 3 seasons (0.33/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|24%
|
|#13
|
|Hull City
|
|Sergej Jakirović
|Fighting relegation
|
|22%
|Safe
|
Sergej Jakirović
Hull City
#13 · Objectif : Fighting relegation
2V 5N 3D · 11 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#13 — Fighting relegation — objective met
|
|
|✅Points per game
|0 / 20 pts
|1.10 PPG — survival threshold: 0.45
|
|
|Win rate
|4 / 10 pts
|2W 5D 3L in 10 → 20% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|20 / 20 pts
|0W 3D 3L → 3 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|✅Ownership firing habit
|0 / 15 pts
|No history → median (0.20)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|22%
|
|#3
|
|Manchester City
|
|Enzo Maresca
|Win the title
|
|21%
|Safe
|
Enzo Maresca
Manchester City
#3 · Objectif : Win the title
7V 0N 3D · 21 pts
|
|
|League position vs objective
|7 / 35 pts
|#3 — 1 place below target (Win the title)
|
|
|Points per game
|6 / 20 pts
|2.10 PPG — objective threshold: 2.24
|
|
|✅Win rate
|0 / 10 pts
|7W 0D 3L in 10 → 70% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|10 / 20 pts
|3W 0D 3L → 9 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|UCL: 3W 0D 1L (12-7)
|
|
|✅Ownership firing habit
|0 / 15 pts
|0 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.00/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|21%
|
|#8
|
|Brentford
|
|Keith Andrews
|European places
|
|16%
|Safe
|
Keith Andrews
Brentford
#8 · Objectif : European places
3V 5N 2D · 14 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#8 — European places — objective met
|
|
|Points per game
|7 / 20 pts
|1.40 PPG — objective threshold: 1.58
|
|
|Win rate
|1 / 10 pts
|3W 5D 2L in 10 → 30% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|10 / 20 pts
|2W 2D 2L → 8 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|✅Ownership firing habit
|0 / 15 pts
|0 mid-season change over 4 seasons (0.00/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|16%
|
|#14
|
|Ipswich Town
|
|Gary O'Neil
|Fighting relegation
|
|15%
|Safe
|
Gary O'Neil
Ipswich Town
#14 · Objectif : Fighting relegation
3V 2N 5D · 11 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#14 — Fighting relegation — objective met
|
|
|✅Points per game
|0 / 20 pts
|1.10 PPG — survival threshold: 0.45
|
|
|Win rate
|1 / 10 pts
|3W 2D 5L in 10 → 30% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|15 / 20 pts
|1W 2D 3L → 5 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|✅Ownership firing habit
|0 / 15 pts
|0 mid-season change over 1 season (0.00/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|15%
|
|#6
|
|Everton
|
|David Moyes
|Middle of the table
|
|13%
|Safe
|
David Moyes
Everton
#6 · Objectif : Middle of the table
4V 4N 2D · 16 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#6 — Middle of the table — objective met
|
|
|✅Points per game
|0 / 20 pts
|1.60 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
|
|
|✅Win rate
|0 / 10 pts
|4W 4D 2L in 10 → 40% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|5 / 20 pts
|3W 1D 2L → 10 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|9 / 15 pts
|3 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.60/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|13%
|
|#11
|
|Tottenham Hotspur
|
|Roberto De Zerbi
|Middle of the table
|
|11%
|Safe
|
Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
#11 · Objectif : Middle of the table
3V 3N 4D · 12 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#11 — Middle of the table — objective met
|
|
|✅Points per game
|0 / 20 pts
|1.20 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
|
|
|Win rate
|1 / 10 pts
|3W 3D 4L in 10 → 30% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|5 / 20 pts
|3W 1D 2L → 10 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|6 / 15 pts
|2 mid-season changes over 5 seasons (0.40/yr)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|11%
|
|#17
|
|Coventry City
|
|Frank Lampard
|Fighting relegation
|
|10%
|Safe
|
Frank Lampard
Coventry City
#17 · Objectif : Fighting relegation
3V 0N 7D · 9 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#17 — Fighting relegation — objective met
|
|
|✅Points per game
|0 / 20 pts
|0.90 PPG — survival threshold: 0.45
|
|
|Win rate
|1 / 10 pts
|3W 0D 7L in 10 → 30% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|10 / 20 pts
|3W 0D 3L → 9 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|Not applicable (not in Europe)
|
|
|✅Ownership firing habit
|0 / 15 pts
|No history → median (0.20)
|
|
|Dismissal probability
|10%
|
|#7
|
|AFC Bournemouth
|
|Marco Rose
|Middle of the table
|
|7%
|Safe
|
Marco Rose
AFC Bournemouth
#7 · Objectif : Middle of the table
4V 3N 3D · 15 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#7 — Middle of the table — objective met
|
|
|✅Points per game
|0 / 20 pts
|1.50 PPG — objective threshold: 1.21
|
|
|✅Win rate
|0 / 10 pts
|4W 3D 3L in 10 → 40% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|5 / 20 pts
|4W 0D 2L → 12 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|UEL: 4W 0D 0L (11-2)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|3 / 15 pts
|No history → median (0.20)
|
|
|
|#4
|
|Liverpool
|
|Andoni Iraola
|UCL qualification
|
|6%
|Safe
|
Andoni Iraola
Liverpool
#4 · Objectif : UCL qualification
5V 3N 2D · 18 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#4 — UCL qualification — objective met
|
|
|Points per game
|2 / 20 pts
|1.80 PPG — objective threshold: 1.84
|
|
|✅Win rate
|0 / 10 pts
|5W 3D 2L in 10 → 50% win rate
|
|
|Recent form (last 6)
|5 / 20 pts
|4W 0D 2L → 12 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|UCL: 3W 0D 1L (14-10)
|
|
|✅Ownership firing habit
|0 / 15 pts
|0 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.00/yr)
|
|
|
|#2
|
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|
|Fabian Hürzeler
|European places
|
|3%
|Safe
|
Fabian Hürzeler
Brighton & Hove Albion
#2 · Objectif : European places
7V 1N 2D · 22 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#2 — European places — objective met
|
|
|✅Points per game
|0 / 20 pts
|2.20 PPG — objective threshold: 1.58
|
|
|✅Win rate
|0 / 10 pts
|7W 1D 2L in 10 → 70% win rate
|
|
|✅Recent form (last 6)
|0 / 20 pts
|5W 0D 1L → 15 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|UECL: 3W 2D 0L (9-0)
|
|
|Ownership firing habit
|3 / 15 pts
|1 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.20/yr)
|
|
|
|#1
|
|Arsenal
|
|Mikel Arteta
|Win the title
|
|0%
|Safe
|
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal
#1 · Objectif : Win the title
9V 0N 1D · 27 pts
|
|
|✅League position vs objective
|0 / 35 pts
|#1 — Win the title — objective met
|
|
|✅Points per game
|0 / 20 pts
|2.70 PPG — objective threshold: 2.24
|
|
|✅Win rate
|0 / 10 pts
|9W 0D 1L in 10 → 90% win rate
|
|
|✅Recent form (last 6)
|0 / 20 pts
|5W 0D 1L → 15 pts of 18
|
|
|✅European campaign
|0 / 10 pts
|UCL: 3W 1D 0L (8-3)
|
|
|✅Ownership firing habit
|0 / 15 pts
|0 mid-season change over 5 seasons (0.00/yr)
|
|
Next Premier League manager sacked: Michael Carrick marginally ahead of Pierre Sage
According to the data, Carrick is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, as he is given a 75% chance of losing his job by our statistical model.
Each manager is scored out of six categories - pre-season objective, points per game, win rate, recent form, European campaign and ownership firing habit - to conjure up a total dismissal probability, and it is little surprise to see Carrick so high up.
The Man Utd manager would have been tasked with back-to-back Champions League qualifications after last season's success, but his troops are instead languishing in the relegation zone with just one win from 10 Premier League matches.
Carrick's points-per-game total of 0.80 is also significantly lower than the desired 1.84 for the Red Devils, who have also not shied away from mid-season managerial changes, getting rid of Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim with the campaign in full swing.
Just below Carrick sits under-fire Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage, who is 72% likely to be fired by the Selhurst Park board as the Eagles sit rock bottom of the Premier League rankings.
The Frenchman's only real saving grace so far is Palace's European campaign, as the Eagles have made a respectable start to the Europa League season, suffering just one defeat from their opening four games.
Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris, meanwhile, lies third in the list in the 'at risk' section, as does Newcastle United's Matthias Jaissle, who has failed to build on early promise in charge of the Magpies.
Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Chelsea's Xabi Alonso and Fulham's Alvaro Arbeloa also have a minor element of doubt attached to them, but every other head coach in the Premier League is safe from the sack.
Right at the bottom, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta - who has just signed a new contract - is given a 0% chance of being dismissed, closely followed by Fabian Hurzeler's 3% at Brighton & Hove Albion.