Preview: Montenegro vs Latvia - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to secure promotion back to League B, Montenegro welcome strugglers Latvia to Stadion Pod Goricom for a UEFA Nations League C clash on Thursday night.

Hrabri Sokoli enjoyed an unbeaten start to the current cycle during the September/October international window, whereas 11 Vilki are still searching for their maiden success of the competition.

Match preview

After finishing only above European minnows Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying last year, Montenegro have experienced a much-needed upturn in results during this season's Nations League C campaign.

Hrabri Sokoli strung together an impressive four-game unbeaten streak (W3 D1) during the September/October international period, with three consecutive wins followed by a goalless draw with Armenia in Podgorica on October 5.

Collecting a commendable 10 points from their opening quartet of fixtures, Mirko Vucinic's side are sitting pretty at the summit of the League C2 standings, guaranteed of a top-two finish in the section.

A victory over whipping boys Latvia on Thursday night could seal Montenegro top spot in the group and automatic promotion with a game to spare, given that Cyprus drop points earlier in the day.

Aiming to help his side extend their unbeaten run in all international contests past six matches (W4 D2), Sassuolo midfielder Vasilije Adzic is a rising star for Montenegro, scoring twice in the 2-1 victory over Latvia in October.

© Imago

Latvia avoided relegation to League D of the Nations League with a two-legged success over Gibraltar in March, however, the Baltic nation are struggling to prove that they are worthy of a spot in their current group.

A wretched September/October window ended in three defeats and a single draw for 11 Vilki, who have managed just two competitive victories since a 1-0 triumph at minnows Andorra in March 2025.

With only a point to their name as the Nations League group stage draws to a close, Latvia are rooted to the bottom of the League C2 table, six points behind Cyprus in the promotion-playoff position.

In truth, 11 Vilki are yet to see any tangible on-field improvements under the stewardship of 59-year-old Paolo Nicolato, whose experience with the Italian youth teams was meant to bring new ideas to the Stadions Skonto side.

Latvia have faced off against Montenegro on five occasions over the past 14 years, with Hrabri Sokoli unbeaten (W3 D2), although the Baltic nation have drawn their past two matches at Stadion Pod Goricom.

Montenegro Nations League form:

Latvia Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Picking up a red card during a cameo against Armenia last time out, Montenegro midfielder Stefan Lonar is suspended for Thursday night's clash.

The absence of the 30-year-old is likely to mean that Qarabag FK's Marko Jankovic retains his spot in the starting XI.

Formerly of Preston North End in the Championship, Milutin Osmajic will be looking to add to his 10 senior international goals this month.

A 22-time international, Latvia's Renars Varslavans is sidelined until the New Year due to a serious knee injury.

Last featuring for 11 Vilki in a June friendly against the Faroe Islands, Kristers Penkevics is unavailable for this international window.

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Popovic; Roganovic, Djuric, Savic, Gasevic; Adzic, Bulatovic, Jankovic; Jovetic, Krstovic, Osmajic

Latvia possible starting lineup:

Matrevics; Jurkovskis, Savalnieks, Tonisevs, Balodis, Ciganiks; Daskevics, Vapne, Zelenkovs, Strods; Gutkovskis

We say: Montenegro 2-1 Latvia

With expectations on the rise following a good start to the Nations League campaign, Montenegro will be confident of beating Latvia on home soil this week.

The visitors face a daunting trip to Podgorica this week and are likely to suffer a fourth defeat of the section.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.