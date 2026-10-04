Preview: Montenegro vs Armenia - prediction, team news, lineups

Montenegro will be aiming to maintain their perfect start in League C, Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League when they take on Armenia at Gradski Stadium in Podgorica.

The home side are unbeaten in their last five matches, including four wins, while Armenia head into this fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Match preview

Montenegro have been in excellent form in 2026, losing just once in their last seven matches across all competitions, including international friendlies.

Mirko Vucinic's side started their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 2-1 win over Cyprus, with all three goals coming in the second half.

They then faced Armenia, who provided strong resistance, but Montenegro twice came from behind to level the scores before Aleksa Latkovic struck in the 89th minute to secure a 3-2 victory.

One of the most impressive aspects of their campaign so far has been the number of different goalscorers, with Vasilije Adzic netting a brace in the 2-1 win over Latvia in their last game.

Despite winning three matches in a row, Vucinic will be concerned by his side's failure to keep a clean sheet, although it is not a serious issue as long as they continue to pick up victories.

© Imago / Anca Tepei

Armenia had a disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign, finishing bottom of Group F with three points from six matches while conceding 19 goals.

In 2026, they failed to win any of their international friendlies but earned commendable 1-1 draws against Kazakhstan and Moldova.

They started their Nations League campaign with a bang, picking up a 2-0 victory over Latvia, with Georgiy Harutyunyan and Artur Gharibyan getting their names on the scoresheet.

However, they were unable to sustain that momentum and have since lost back-to-back games against Montenegro and Cyprus, leaving them third in the table with three points.

The two sides have met three times since 2022, with both teams winning once and the other encounter ending in a 2-2 draw.

Montenegro Nations League form:

Montenegro form (all competitions):

Armenia Nations League form:

Armenia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Montenegro have no major injury concerns, and Vucinic could rotate his squad in their final game of the international break.

Skipper Stevan Jovetic is likely to start alongside Nikola Krstovic and Milutin Osmajic, but Dusan Vukovic, Aleksa Latkovic and Milos Brnovic could also be handed some game time.

For Armenia, winger Artem Bandikyan picked up an injury in the previous game and could be replaced by David Terteryan.

Junior Julio also sustained an injury in the 2-0 defeat to Latvia and has not featured since, while Erik Piloyan has struggled in recent games but could be given another opportunity to prove his worth.

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Popovic; Vesovic, Rubezic, Vujacic, Radunovic; Loncar, Jankovic, Adzic; Osmajic, Krstovic, Jovetic

Armenia possible starting lineup:

Beglaryan; Tiknizyan, Harutyunyan, Piloyan, Simonyan; Spertsyan, Hovhannnisyan, Terteryan; Manvelyan, Gharibyan, Serobyan

We say: Montenegro 2-1 Armenia

Montenegro are on a roll, having picked up three consecutive victories in this competition, and they should carry that momentum into this contest.

Armenia are struggling after back-to-back defeats, and it will require a herculean effort for them to take anything away from home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.