Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick's side suffer 'major' blow as move for top January target is 'ruled out'

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich's Jonathan Tah, but a move for the experienced centre-back is viewed as incredibly complicated.

Tah made the move to Bayern from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, arriving at Allianz Arena on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract.

The 30-year-old has made 67 appearances for the Munich giants, scoring three goals and registering three assists, winning four trophies during his time at the club.

Tah has been a key figure for Bayern this term, making 13 appearances, and he has a contract with Vincent Kompany's team until the summer of 2029.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona are determined to bring an experienced centre-back to Camp Nou during the January transfer window.

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Barcelona 'identify' Tah as ideal centre-back partner for Cubarsi

Plettenberg claims that the La Liga champions view Tah as the ideal centre-back partner for Pau Cubarsi, with the Catalan outfit's sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick both huge admirers of the Bayern defender.

However, a move is regarded as unlikely, with Bayern not prepared to let him depart in January, while Tah is said to be keen to remain at Allianz Arena.

Tah certainly fits the bill for Barcelona given that he is a 53-time Germany international and has played 50 times in the Champions League during his career.

However, Flick's side will seemingly be forced to look elsewhere in the winter market.

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Barcelona are expected to sign a centre-back in January

Flick said at the end of October that Barcelona were open to bringing in a new centre-back during the January transfer window.

“I said it during the transfer window, we always talk about what’s best for the team, how we can improve it. It’s something we’re working on. We’ll see. We have a few weeks left before the transfer window opens,” Flick told reporters.

"We’ve discussed it with Deco (sporting director), Bojan (football coordinator), and my staff. That’s how we do things. If we can, maybe we will."

The Catalan outfit have scored 48 times in La Liga this season but have conceded 13, and they are currently short of depth in the middle of their defence.