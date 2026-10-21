Como 4-1 Man United: Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes appears to question Michael Carrick after horrendous Champions League defeat

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes appeared to question the tactics of head coach Michael Carrick following Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Como.

The 20-time English champions are now without a victory in their last seven matches in all competitions, having been well-beaten by Cesc Fabregas side in the Champions League clash.

Fernandes struggled operating in a false nine position, and the Portugal international was substituted in the 67th minute of the match, with Joshua Zirkzee replacing him, and the latter scored a consolation for Man United late on.

The Red Devils skipper has said that it was "a decision from the staff to not press man to man", which caused issues for the English side throughout the contest.

Como outfought, outworked and outplayed a Man United team that have only been victorious in two of their first 10 matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

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Como 4-1 Man United: Carrick is under major pressure following Champions League defeat

"It's not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early. Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way," Fernandes told TNT Sports.

"Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen. If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.

"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence."

7 - Manchester United are winless in seven consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since a run of eight matches between November and December 2015. Problems. https://t.co/2CCZsu6kLX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2026

Fernandes criticises Man United display against Como

When asked whether he was insinuating that Carrick got his tactics wrong, Fernandes said: "That's on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.

"As you saw with them [Como], the centre-back was coming to mark me in my own half. We need to do that as a team but we were unable to.

"A team that plays through the middle with small connections, if you give them too much time and space then they can hurt you out wide."

The team's latest defeat will increase the pressure on Carrick, who apologised to the Man United supporters at the full-time whistle.

The Red Devils will continue their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, but it remains to be seen whether Carrick stays in charge.