Real Madrid transfer news: Endrick makes honest revelation about his playing time at Bernabeu amid exit reports

Real Madrid attacker Endrick has refused to rule out a move away from Bernabeu during the January transfer window.

It has been a difficult campaign for the 20-year-old, who has featured for just 141 minutes across seven matches in all competitions for Los Blancos this term.

Endrick has scored once and provided one assist in three Champions League matches, but he is yet to register a goal contribution in La Liga, being restricted to just four appearances in the competition during the 2026-27 campaign.

The attacker scored eight times in 21 appearances while on loan at Lyon in the second half of last season, but his overall record for Real Madrid is eight goals and two assists in 47 matches.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Endrick's future, and the forward has discussed his future after joining up with the Brazil squad.

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Endrick refuses to rule out January move away from Real Madrid

"I just want to play. I want to be happy, to help my teammates... to score goals and provide assists, just as I did at Lyon, which was one of the best things that's ever happened to me and one of the happiest times of my life," Endrick told reporters.

"I don't know what will happen in January. That's in God's hands. I'm only 20 and I'll see what happens. I just ask to do what's best for my career.

"Whatever happens, happens. I'll keep my feet on the ground and do my best. Madrid is a wonderful city, but I'll always do everything I can to further my career.

"[Jose] Mourinho is someone I really trust. Every day, he comes up to me and asks how I am - but never about football; it's always about my personal life. I really appreciate that.

"He's one of the first managers to come over, have a chat and make me feel very welcome. I'm very grateful for that. I'll always give my all for Real Madrid, which comes before everything else, but with Mourinho's warmth, I give even more."

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Endrick is currently with the Brazil squad for their November friendlies

Endrick will hope to be involved in Brazil's upcoming friendlies with Japan and Singapore, and Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is hopeful that the attacker will gain some minutes on international duty.

"Just look at who's going [to the Brazil national team] with Carlo [Ancelotti]: Vinícius [Junior,] who must play; Endrick, and if Carlo plays him, I'll be grateful," Mourinho told reporters after Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Valencia on Saturday, with Endrick only given the final six minutes of the clash at Mestalla.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are among the clubs to be linked with Endrick, who has a contract at Bernabeu until the summer of 2030.