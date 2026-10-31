Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd: Michael Carrick reacts to Lisandro Martinez red card with one-word response

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick delivered a curt response when asked about Lisandro Martinez's sending-off in the Red Devils' 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd's winless run stretched to a shocking nine games in all tournaments during the lunchtime Premier League kickoff, as goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer propelled Chelsea to victory on their own patch.

The Red Devils' cause was not aided by an inexplicable red card for Martinez, who was firstly cautioned just before the hour mark and was dismissed for a second yellow-card offence just moments later.

The Argentina international barged into Chelsea's Wesley Fofana at a corner, leading with his elbow into the Frenchman's face while not paying any attention to the ball whatsoever.

After reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, referee Peter Bankes brandished the yellow card again for Martinez's "reckless" foul, and Palmer converted the resulting penalty to double Chelsea's lead.

Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd: Michael Carrick's reaction to Lisandro Martinez red card

“No.” Michael Carrick says he doesn't feel let down by Lisandro Martinez after the defender was sent off ? ?️ @jules_breach | Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ➡️https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 https://t.co/830BBDDdEG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

Martinez will now serve a one-game ban - meaning he misses Man United's home match against Aston Villa next weekend - and there was no acknowledgement between himself and Carrick when he trudged off the field.

The Man Utd boss was inevitably asked about the incident in his post-match interview with TNT Sports, but he was extremely loath to discuss Martinez's dismissal.

"I've not looked at it to be honest. I've not seen it," Carrick added, before simply responding "No" when asked if he felt let down by Martinez's actions.

The centre-back's red card was the second of his Man United career, after first being sent off in April's 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United for violent conduct; he avoided taking the walk of shame in each of his first three seasons at the club.

Martinez's senseless elbow and red card comes just a couple of weeks after the defender's verbal attack on technical director Jason Wilcox and the club's board, when he hit out at a lack of support in the transfer market following the Red Devils' Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Martinez is only under contract at Old Trafford until the end of the current season, meaning he can enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs in January, and there is no sign of an extension being agreed anytime soon.

Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd: Where does Michael Carrick go from here?

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Carrick also issued a one-word response when asked if he still expects to be in charge when Man United face Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, simply replying "yes".

The former midfielder was given a stay of execution by the board following last weekend's shocking 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, and it is unlikely that any rash decisions will be made following the result at Stamford Bridge.

Man United were on top in the first half, generating 1.09 Expected Goals to Chelsea's 0.28 and creating three big chances, but a lack of ruthlessness cost them before Martinez's dismissal.

Therefore, the Red Devils can take some encouragement into Tuesday's tie with Roma, and the vast majority of fans remain on Carrick's side, evidenced by the overwhelming applause for the Englishman when he acknowledged the away end at full time on Saturday.