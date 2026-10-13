Man United's Lisandro Martinez goes nuclear as Argentine slams Red Devils chief Jason Wilcox following Atletico Madrid loss

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has criticised the club's technical director Jason Wilcox following Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The Red Devils have made their worst-ever start to a campaign, having lost four of their opening nine matches of the season.

There was significant investment in Man United's midfield over the summer, with Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans all moving to Old Trafford.

However, the club failed to sign a left-back and also decided against bringing in a first-team attacker.

Ayden Heaven started at left-back against Atletico due to the absences of Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui through injury, while Bryan Mbeumo played down the middle, as Benjamin Sesko is currently dealing with a chronic shin problem.

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Martinez slams Man United chief Wilcox after Atletico loss

Martinez has now come out with some extraordinary comments following Man United's European defeat in the Spanish capital.

The club's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was present in the stands on Tuesday, next to Man United chief executive Omar Berrarda.

"Really poor. Really poor. I have to control myself a lot but sometimes is a reflection of the mirror of how is our club at the moment," Martinez told Amazon Prime.

"We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well. Atletico have an amazing team and they deserve to win today.

"I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox]. I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night."

When asked which areas of the team should have been strengthened, Martinez said: "In general. Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team. It is annoying, disappointing coming here and I am not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result here."

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Carrick is coming under increasing pressure at Man United

Martinez was then questioned on whether head coach Michael Carrick had enough backing over the summer.

"I don't think so. He does his best. Every season is different. You can't stay with what you did last season. The teams knows how you play, they know every detail, if you don't change next season is a big problem," said the Argentine.

"You can't keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can't say more. Tonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas."

Man United are due to continue their 2026-27 campaign against Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, but it remains to be seen whether Martinez is involved following his incredible comments.