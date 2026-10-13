Man United urged to stick with Michael Carrick - but horrific statistic shows extent of team's struggles

Manchester United have now suffered the most losses (four) through the first nine games of a campaign in the club's entire history.

The 20-time English champions were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in the league stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Pablo Barrios and Ademola Lookman on the scoresheet for Diego Simeone's side in the Spanish capital.

Man United conceded inside the first minute and also had Leny Yoro sent off in the second period during another tough match for the club.

The Red Devils are on a run of five matches without a win in all competitions, while they have now suffered the most defeats (four) through the first nine games of a campaign in the club's entire history - a damning statistic for under-pressure head coach Michael Carrick.

© Imago / Alterphotos

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Man United: Red Devils have now lost four times already this season

Man United have beaten Ipswich Town and Sabah this term, in addition to drawing with Everton, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, their defeats have come against Hull City (Premier League), Manchester City (Premier League), Brighton & Hove Albion (EFL Cup) and Atletico Madrid (Champions League).

On Amazon Prime, former England striker Alan Shearer said: "[Carrick] needs a result. I don't care who or what you are, what the size of the club is or how much has been spent. What it all boils down to is attitude. It's results. And at the moment they haven't been good enough.

"I said before the game, and during, that they need to stick with him. They can't keep thinking, I'll get ride of another manager, bring another one in. It doesn't work like that."

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What next for Man United?

The show goes on, it always will.

Man United now need to dust themselves down and prepare for a Premier League clash away to bitter rivals Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a result, but Leeds will be in no mood to hand out any favours, and the Whites currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, while Man United are down in 13th, picking up only six points from six matches.

Carrick is unlikely to lose his job off the back of the defeat to Atletico, as there were positives to take, but another poor result against Leeds could force club chiefs to make a difficult decision.