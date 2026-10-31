Lamine Yamal's big-game record: What the stats reveal

Lamine Yamal's disappointing performance in Barcelona's latest El Clasico defeat has reignited a familiar debate about whether the teenage sensation consistently delivers against Europe's strongest opponents.

The 19-year-old struggled to make his usual impact during Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, missing a golden opportunity and failing to register a goal or assist as Jose Mourinho's side claimed victory at Camp Nou.

According to Opta, Yamal failed to hit the target with any of his five attempts, which carried a combined expected goals (xG) value of 0.51, while he did not create a single chance for his teammates.

His performance prompted criticism from several Spanish newspapers, with some questioning his effectiveness against high-quality opposition.

However, a statistical examination of Yamal's performances in major fixtures presents a more complicated picture.

An analysis published by Brazilian outlet Trivela has examined his record against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, leading European clubs and major international opponents, providing a useful basis for assessing whether those criticisms are justified.

Lamine Yamal's record against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

Yamal has faced Real Madrid 10 times since breaking into Barcelona's first team, registering three goals and three assists across those encounters.

He has failed to contribute directly to a goal in six of those appearances, although two came when he was still establishing himself at senior level and played only 13 and 26 minutes respectively.

The numbers may appear relatively modest for a player of his reputation, but some of his most important contributions have come in matches with silverware at stake.

During Barcelona's dramatic 3-2 Copa del Rey final victory over Madrid in April 2025, Yamal provided two assists, creating the opening goal for Pedri before releasing Ferran Torres for the equaliser.

He also scored in Barcelona's emphatic 5-2 Spanish Super Cup final victory earlier that year, helping his side recover from an early deficit.

Against Atletico Madrid, his statistical record is slightly less productive, with two goals and three assists in 11 appearances.

Nevertheless, he provided assists in both legs of Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico in 2025, helping his side progress to a final they subsequently won.

The combined figures illustrate the difference between claiming that Yamal has occasionally disappointed in major fixtures and suggesting that he routinely disappears.

Lamine Yamal against Barcelona's biggest domestic rivals Opponent Apps Goals Assists Real Madrid 10 3 3 Atletico Madrid 11 2 3 Total 21 5 6

Source: Trivela. Figures compiled up to October 31, 2026. All competitive meetings included.

Those 11 goal contributions across 21 appearances amount to an average of 0.52 per game, with Yamal directly influencing the scoresheet in several important victories.

They do not suggest complete dominance of the biggest domestic fixtures, but neither do they support the idea that he consistently fails to deliver.

Champions League and Spain performances challenge the criticism

The argument becomes even more interesting when Yamal's performances in European competition are considered.

According to Trivela's analysis, he has registered three goals and three assists in 11 matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

His performances against Inter in the 2024-25 Champions League semi-finals provide perhaps the clearest illustration of why goals and assists alone can be misleading.

Yamal scored once across the two legs, but completed an extraordinary 20 successful dribbles, including 14 in the second leg at San Siro.

He repeatedly unsettled Inter's defence and forced goalkeeper Yann Sommer into outstanding saves, even though Barcelona were ultimately eliminated 7-6 on aggregate.

A similar distinction can be made about his more recent displays.

Just five days before his disappointing Clasico performance, Yamal scored against PSG in a 4-2 Champions League defeat, demonstrating his ability to produce an individual moment of quality against elite opposition.

© Iconsport / ANP

His international record offers further evidence.

In 13 matches against a selection of major national teams, including France, England, Germany, Italy, Brazil and Argentina, Yamal has scored five goals and provided two assists, according to Trivela's compilation.

He was instrumental in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, scoring a spectacular equaliser against France in the semi-finals before assisting Nico Williams in the final against England.

His performances for Spain also underline the limitations of using Barcelona's domestic rivalries as the sole measure of his ability to influence important matches.

There are, however, important qualifications to these statistics.

The selected opponents do not represent a uniform standard of difficulty, while several appearances came when Yamal was only 16 or 17 and still developing physically and tactically.

Additionally, an assist or goal does not necessarily establish that a player performed well throughout an entire match, just as failing to register either does not prove that he played poorly.

For Barcelona, Yamal's ability to beat defenders, attract additional markers and create space for teammates remains central to Hansi Flick's attacking approach.

His recent display against Madrid deserves criticism, particularly given the opportunities he failed to convert. But the evidence from his wider career makes the suggestion that he disappears in major matches difficult to sustain.

At 19, there is still considerable room for Yamal to improve his decision-making and efficiency in decisive situations. His existing record, however, already contains several performances that have helped Barcelona and Spain win major trophies.