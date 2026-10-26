"Lost" Barcelona star Lamine Yamal slammed by Spanish media after El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday night, as Kylian Mbappe scored twice to secure bragging rights for Jose Mourinho's side in El Clasico.

Raphinha briefly restored parity for Hansi Flick's men after Mbappe's opener, but the Frenchman struck again in the 87th minute to condemn Barcelona to their first defeat in LaLiga this season.

Lamine Yamal endured a difficult afternoon against Spain teammate Marc Cucurella, missing a golden opportunity before struggling to influence proceedings consistently.

The Spanish media were largely critical of the teenager's performance, though they acknowledged he remains one of Barcelona's most dangerous attacking players.

What have the Spanish media said about Lamine Yamal?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

AS were particularly critical, publishing the headline "Lamine se bloqueo con Cucurella" - Lamine was shut down by Cucurella.

They felt that the Chelsea defender won their individual battle, leaving Yamal uncomfortable throughout the contest. The Barcelona winger continued to attempt to beat his opponent but lacked clarity in his decision-making, while also missing two excellent opportunities. AS concluded that an improved second-half showing was insufficient to earn a passing assessment.

La Vanguardia awarded Yamal 5/10, describing him as "Apagado", meaning subdued.

The report acknowledged that Yamal combined better with Xavi Espart than with Joao Cancelo, while recognising his attempts to fight back against the circumstances. However, the newspaper highlighted his glaring first-half miss, describing the opportunity as "infallible" - one that should have been scored.

El Nacional were more measured, giving the youngster 6/10 and labelling him "Frustrado", or frustrated.

The Catalan publication felt that Yamal produced a respectable performance without reaching his usual exceptional standards, explaining that he tried different ways to influence the game but was ultimately controlled too effectively by Madrid.

El Desmarque also awarded Yamal 6/10, publishing the headline "Un Lamine Yamal perdido" - a lost Lamine Yamal.

Their assessment acknowledged that he tried to create danger from the right, sought one-on-one situations and became increasingly involved as the match progressed. However, he lacked precision in decisive moments and could not turn his attacking efforts into a contribution that changed the outcome.

Mundo Deportivo were similarly unimpressed, describing the winger as "Disuelto", meaning subdued or fading out of the game. They acknowledged that he created dangerous moments and had a clear opportunity before half-time, but concluded that he failed to leave his mark on the contest.

Can Lamine Yamal bounce back after a difficult El Clasico showing?

© Iconsport / Zuma

Despite the criticism, Yamal still demonstrated glimpses of the quality during the 2-1 defeat that makes him such an important player for Barcelona.

Opta's post-match analysis recorded a team-high expected-goals (xG) figure of 0.51, although he failed to register a shot on target. His underlying threat suggests that his display was not entirely devoid of attacking promise.

Mourinho also praised the teenager after the match, describing him as "realmente bueno, muy bueno y muy habil" - really good, very good and very skilful. The Real Madrid boss acknowledged the challenge Yamal posed, while praising Cucurella for handling the winger so effectively.

There is little reason for Barcelona to panic over one difficult performance from a player who has repeatedly shown he can influence major matches. However, the 19-year-old star will need to rediscover his confidence and improve his decision-making in the final third, particularly when opponents deny him space to cut inside.

The defeat was a frustrating setback for Barcelona, but Yamal's best football is unlikely to be far away. With his individual quality still recognised even by Mourinho, the teenager has every opportunity to respond positively and remind supporters why he remains central to the club's ambitions this season.